Who is Luis Armand Garcia? Age, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Some people are nostalgic for some of the greatest television programs that shaped popular culture and delighted viewers for several seasons. One of the characters with a special place in people's hearts is Luis Armand Garcia. He rose to fame because of his performance in the hit sitcom George Lopez. What do you know about him outside his television profession?

Luis on hiking adventures.

Luis Armand Garcia is am American actor. He has maintained relevance in the film industry through his talent and hard work.

Luis Armand Garcia's profiles

Full name Luis Armand Garcia Gender Male Date of birth 9th of March, 1992 Place of birth La Grange, Illinois, the United States Luis Armand Garcia's age 30 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 6 inches or 168 centimetres Weight 76 kilograms Hair colour Black Mother Brena Garcia Siblings 5 Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Single Occupation Actor Net worth $1 million Social media account Instagram Twitter

Biography

How old is Luis Armand Garcia now? He was born on the 9th of March, 1992, in La Grange, Illinois, the United States. As of 2022, he is 30 years old, and his star sign is Pisces.

While growing up, he moved to Los Angeles, California and lived in Valencia with his five siblings, whose identities remain unknown. Talent runs in the family as they are all actors.

Luis Armand Garcia's parents

His mother is Brena Garcia, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate. His maternal grandparents are Andy, who is a high school football coach, and Edan.

Luis Armand Garcia's educational background

He attended a local high school in La Grange and graduated in 2010. While in high school, he was a good performer academically and even joined the drama club. In addition, he loved sports and played on the school football team.

Luis Armand Garcia's movies and TV shows

On ABC's The George Lopez Show, Luis established himself as a well-known face on prime-time television, taking the role of Max. Garcia, who is currently in his fifth season, is proud to be a part of the longest-running Hispanic family situation comedy on network television.

Luis, by 13 years old, had been on numerous TV shows, including ER and Any Day Now. In addition, Luis has made multiple national commercial appearances, most recently for Chevrolet and PSAs that advocate for causes he supports. Luis also plays golf and skateboard frequently.

Does Luis Armand Garcia still act?

Luis Armand Garcia (born March 9, 1992) is an American actor, best known for his role as Max Lopez on the sitcom George Lopez.

Since leaving the spotlight, Luis Armand Garcia has developed a wide range of interests. He is an explorer who posts images on his official Instagram feed from various locations.

Additionally, he collaborates closely with several charitable organizations, such as the American Heart Association and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and he later established his foundation, Hands-on Horses, which aids children adjusting to foster homes.

Who plays the son on The George Lopez Show?

Trevor Wright plays the recurring role of Zack, Mel Powers's troubled son, in five episodes of "George Lopez" in Seasons 3 and 4.

Social media presence

Does Luis Armand Garcia have Instagram? Yes, he does. His Instagram account has 14.1 thousand followers. He uses this platform to showcase his various adventures and projects.

What is Luis Armand Garcia's height?

He stands at 5 feet and 6 inches or 168 centimetres and weighs 76 kilograms. His hair is black, and his eyes are dark brown.

How much is Luis Armand Garcia's net worth?

Luis has made a fortune from his career in acting. He has also appeared in several commercial advertisements, and his net worth is estimated to be over $1 million.

Controversies

In 2012, he was detained for disruptive behaviour. This occurred in response to a neighbour's complaint about a loud party. He was taken into custody without any further incident after being discovered intoxicated.

Since retiring from acting, Luis Armand Garcia has maintained a low profile. He is now an adult living in Valencia, California.

