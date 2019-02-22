Top Billing is a lifestyle magazine show that airs on SABC3. Broadcasting since 1996, it is the longest-running lifestyle and entertainment television show in South Africa. Every week, there are new programs that focus on celebrating South African heritage through style, fashion, travel and excellent cuisine.

With a new cast of presenters, some of the viewers may find themselves feeling a little lost when watching new episodes, but we have all the information you could ever need. Find out in this article who are the Top Billing Presenters.

Top Billing

Celebrity houses are also featured regularly where the presenters explore them for the viewers at home so that they can see their glamorous lifestyles. Among the featured celebrities were the former presenter Bonang Matheba. One of the most popular aspects of the show is the presenters. They are very easy on the eyes, and everyone is always curious to keep up with them, due to several changes. We have compiled the latest up-to-date list of Top Billing presenters for you.

1. Fezile Mkhize

New Top Billing presenter Fezile Mkhize is 27 years of age and hails from Johannesburg. Professionally, he is a medical doctor and has always been very passionate about helping others. His girlfriend talked him into auditioning for the role of Top Billing presenter. He was recently named the Cosmopolitan’s Sexiest Man Alive. Congratulations to him!

2. Harmony Katulondi

Most known for his voice used in commercials and his love for African print styles, Harmony Katulondi is 28 years old and is also a winner of the Top Billing Presenter Search On 3 2018. Apart from being a voice-over artist and model, he also has a double degree in Economics and Econometrics. He is also fluent in French and works as a teacher.

3. Ryle de Morny

Ryle de Morny is 29 years of age and hails from Cape Town. Apart from being a businessman, he is also a professional model and lifesaver. He also solidified the official title he holds of being “South Africa’s fastest man on sand” after winning medals for beach sprinting and others in the Lifesaving World Championships held in the Australian city of Adelaide. He now has more than ten medals from athletics all earned within the last ten years. He is also one of the winners of the Top Billing Presenter Search On 3 2018. He is an entrepreneur who runs a company specialising in fitness equipment.

4. Jade Hubner

Hailing from Cape Town, this presenter is very talented musically. As a recording artist, she has been singing and playing musical instruments since her childhood, including guitar and piano. She is also a ballet and salsa dancer. She was the winner of Top Billing Presenter Search On 3 2015.

5. Lorna Maseko

Lorna Maseko has, without a doubt, made history as the first professional ballet dancer of colour in South Africa. She is now also a professional choreographer. She released her perfume fragrance called Pirouette by LornaM in 2009, adding to her professional resume.

6. Maps Maponyane

This 28-year-old hails from Soweto in Gauteng. Apart from his media jobs that include television presenter and actor, he is also a philanthropist. He also has earned several accolades. In 2011, he was the youngest person that appeared on the list of GQ’s Best Dressed Men. He was later featured on GQ’s magazine cover in March of 2015 and was named YOU Magazine YOU Spectacular Most Stylish Male Celeb in June of 2015. His philanthropic work includes Community and Organisational work with NGO Doctors Without Borders/MSF (Medecins Sans Frontieres).

7. Jonathan Boynton-Lee

Jonathan got his start at Top Billing in 2012 after winning the My Top Billing Dream. He also went on to become the winner in season 7 of Strictly Come Dancing. These victories made him the first person in history to be named the winner of 2 primetime reality shows. He was named the sexiest South African man alive by Cosmopolitan magazine in 2014. He is also an award-winning director and actor.

8. Ayanda Thabethe

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Communications Marketing from the University of Pretoria as well as Honours Marketing Degree from the University of South Africa. She is an entrepreneur and runs her own marketing agency known as Buzzworthy, which she founded in 2011. Her ROUNDA initiative is meant to eradicate poverty in South Africa.

