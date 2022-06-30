Who is Trevor Lawrence's wife? All you need to know about Marissa Mowry

Marissa Mowry has been Trevor Lawrence's wife for a little over a year and considering their posts on their first anniversary, you may as well conclude that the marriage is truly a beautiful thing. On their anniversary, the former Anderson Trojans forward had only sweet things to say about her husband and long-term boyfriend.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry attend HOMECOMING WEEKEND hosted by The h.wood Group & REVOLVE, presented by REVOLVE and Flow.com. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Marissa Mowry has become an overnight celebrity now that she is Terrence Lawrence's wife, but the reality is that she has been with her man long before most of the paparazzi cameras found their way to him. While her husband is famous for his talent in the National Football League, she, on the other hand, was doing excellent playing soccer for her university team until COVID-19 came along.

Marissa Mowry profiles

Full name Marissa Layne Mowry Nickname Mrs Lawrence Gender Female Date of birth 10th November 1999 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Cartersville, Georgia, United States Current residence Jacksonville, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Kelly Mowry Father Steve Mowry Siblings McKenzie and Miranda Marital status Married Partner Trevor Lawrence School Cartersville High School Profession Soccer player, model and event planner Net worth $200,000 Instagram handle @marissa_lawrence

Background information

Marissa Lawrence (Nee Mowry) was born in Cartersville, Georgia, the United States, on 10th November 1999, to Kelly and Steve Mowry. As of today, Marissa Mowry's age is 22 years.

Notable among Marissa Mowry's facts is that she has two biological sisters: Miranda and McKenzie; the siblings share a special bond. Besides, the celebrity wife attended Cartersville High School in Georgia before progressing to Anderson University to study for a bachelor's degree in public relations.

Marissa Mowry's career

Layne Mowry always loved soccer from a tender age, and she grew this talent. She started participating in the game in high school; by the time she was in the university, Anderson Trojans, the coaching crew of the Anderson University's female soccer team, praised her as an outstanding forward.

But unfortunately, Marissa kissed her footballing career goodbye in an emotional post she shared on social media after it became impossible for sporting activities to go in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mowry has always loved soccer from a tender age. Photo: @marissa_lawrence

Source: UGC

Nowadays, Trevor Lawrence's wife is an upcoming model reportedly managed by a modelling agency known as MP Management. According to a link on her Instagram bio, Mowry is also into event planning. The company assists clients in organising weddings and other parties.

Does Trevor Lawrence have a wife?

Trevor proposed to his wife on 17th July 2020, inside Clemson's Memorial Stadium. Marissa Mowry and Trevor's wedding was on 10th April 2021 in Bluffton, South Carolina, USA. Her husband is Trevor Lawrence, a quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted into the National Football League in 2021.

How long has Trevor Lawrence been with his wife?

The duo started dating while attending the same high school in Georgia, USA. The total timeline of their courtship until their eventual marriage in 2021 was about six years.

Is Trevor Lawrence still married?

The famous quarterback is still married to his long-term girlfriend. So, Trevor surprised Marissa with a romantic trip to the tropics on their first anniversary.

In an emotional social media post on their first anniversary, Marissa Lawrence (Neé Mowry) said:

There's something scary about loving a person so deeply. The vulnerability and awareness that forever isn't that long. I've learned that marriage is truly freeing. The vulnerability and awareness that forever isn't that long. I've learned that marriage is truly freeing. It allows the deepest form of trust and unity. There's nothing we can't face or do as long as we are together.

Who is Trevor Lawrence's best friend?

Marissa fits this description in this superstar's life, and his decision to marry her confirms this. The lovebirds have been together before either of them rose to fame; Trevor sure has a big supporter in Marissa as she is mostly always watching his games with the Jacksonville Jaguars from the stands.

Body measurement and physical appearance

Marissa Mowry's height is around 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 60 kilograms. Her chest-to-waist-to-hip ratio is an estimated 34-24-35 centimetres, and she wears a shoe size of 8, going by the United States measurements.

Net worth

According to The Parsonage's website, Marissa Mowry's net worth is around $200,000. She makes most of this from her modelling gigs and event planning business. She also made some money as a soccer player on the Anderson Trojan team.

Marissa's husband is currently worth about $1 million, but this is expected to increase since he signed a deal worth around $37 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although Marissa Mowry is more popularly known as Trevor Lawrence's wife, she continuously grows a personal brand that reflects what she loves doing. The public relations graduate appears to have everything going for her at 22; she is beautiful, happily married and chasing her dreams.

