Is Lefty Lou Earl real? Here is everything you ought to know

Kevin Hart is a popular American comedian who has carved his name in the entertainment streets. His exceptional talent has seen him trending with his latest comedy special on Netflix, Zero F**ks Given, released in November 2020. During this show, the comedian explores several topics, including ageing, family, and the fame and fear of being cancelled by social media. But who is Lefty Lou Earl?

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart attends the Netflix's "True Story" New York Screening at the Whitby Hotel on November 18, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

During the comedian's stand-up show, he reveals that one of the ways he deals with the inevitable ageing process is by embracing boxing. This is after he reached the wrong side of 40. Here, he talks about a fierce fighter, Lefty Lou Earl.

Profile summary and bio

Real name Kevin Darnell Hart Year of birth July 6, 1979 Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Age 43 years in 2022 Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, producer, and stand-up comedian Lefty Lou Earl's height 5 feet 4 inches Marital status Married Spouse Eniko Parrish Alma mater George Washington High School & the Community College of Philadelphia Lefty Lou Earl's weight 64 kg Zodiac sign Capricorn Net worth Approximately $200 million in 2022 Instagram @kevinhart4real

Is Lefty Lou Earl real?

Kevin Hart attends the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch at Goldstein Residence on May 07, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

He is a fictional character for Kevin Heart's Netflix special. Lefty Lou Earl earned his name because he did not have a right arm, and the comedian's coach compared them because both Lefty Lou Earl and Kevin Hart have squeaky voices.

Lefty Lou Earl's age

The character was created in May 2022. Its founder, Kevin Hart's age is 42 in 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, on July 6, 1979.

Kevin Hart's career

Kevin Hart attends Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

The comedian commenced his career in 2002 in the American sitcom Undeclared. In 2003, he appeared in the horror film Scary Movie 3. Here are some of his epic works in the film and TV industry;

Fatherhood

Jumanji 1 & 2

The Secret Life of Pets 1 & 2

The Upside

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Central Intelligence

Ride Along 1 & 2

Get Hard

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Soul Plane

Along Came Polly

Scary Movie 3 & 4

The Wedding Ringer

Think Like a Man 1 & 2

About Last Night

Grudge Match

This Is the End

The Five-Year Engagement

Little Fockers

Death at a Funeral

Superhero Movie

Fool's Gold

Epic Movie

Celebrity Game Face

Modern Family

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg

Hart to Heart

Die Hart

Dave

The Donors

Workaholics

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Jake in Progress

Love, Inc.

The Big House

Barbershop

Undeclared

Lefty Lou Earl's family

The stand-up comedian and actor is married to his wife, Eniko Parrish. The couple wed in 2016. He has two children with Eniko, namely Kenzo Kash and Kaori Mai.

Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

He was previously married to Torrie Hart, but the two went their separate ways in 2011. They are parents to Hendrix and Heaven Leigh. Kevin Hart's father is Henry Robert Witherspoon, and his mother is Nancy Hart.

It is crystal clear that Lefty Lou Earl is not a real person but a fictional character created by talented comedian Kevin Hart. His passion and zeal are unmatched as he continues embracing his talent to create more exciting characters for his fans.

