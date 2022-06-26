Is Lefty Lou Earl real? Here is everything you ought to know
Kevin Hart is a popular American comedian who has carved his name in the entertainment streets. His exceptional talent has seen him trending with his latest comedy special on Netflix, Zero F**ks Given, released in November 2020. During this show, the comedian explores several topics, including ageing, family, and the fame and fear of being cancelled by social media. But who is Lefty Lou Earl?
During the comedian's stand-up show, he reveals that one of the ways he deals with the inevitable ageing process is by embracing boxing. This is after he reached the wrong side of 40. Here, he talks about a fierce fighter, Lefty Lou Earl.
Profile summary and bio
|Real name
|Kevin Darnell Hart
|Year of birth
|July 6, 1979
|Place of birth
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Age
|43 years in 2022
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Actor, producer, and stand-up comedian
|Lefty Lou Earl's height
|5 feet 4 inches
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Eniko Parrish
|Alma mater
|George Washington High School & the Community College of Philadelphia
|Lefty Lou Earl's weight
|64 kg
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Net worth
|Approximately $200 million in 2022
|@kevinhart4real
Is Lefty Lou Earl real?
He is a fictional character for Kevin Heart's Netflix special. Lefty Lou Earl earned his name because he did not have a right arm, and the comedian's coach compared them because both Lefty Lou Earl and Kevin Hart have squeaky voices.
Lefty Lou Earl's age
The character was created in May 2022. Its founder, Kevin Hart's age is 42 in 2022. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, on July 6, 1979.
Kevin Hart's career
The comedian commenced his career in 2002 in the American sitcom Undeclared. In 2003, he appeared in the horror film Scary Movie 3. Here are some of his epic works in the film and TV industry;
- Fatherhood
- Jumanji 1 & 2
- The Secret Life of Pets 1 & 2
- The Upside
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- Central Intelligence
- Ride Along 1 & 2
- Get Hard
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- Soul Plane
- Along Came Polly
- Scary Movie 3 & 4
- The Wedding Ringer
- Think Like a Man 1 & 2
- About Last Night
- Grudge Match
- This Is the End
- The Five-Year Engagement
- Little Fockers
- Death at a Funeral
- Superhero Movie
- Fool's Gold
- Epic Movie
- Celebrity Game Face
- Modern Family
- Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg
- Hart to Heart
- Die Hart
- Dave
- The Donors
- Workaholics
- Real Husbands of Hollywood
- Jake in Progress
- Love, Inc.
- The Big House
- Barbershop
- Undeclared
Lefty Lou Earl's family
The stand-up comedian and actor is married to his wife, Eniko Parrish. The couple wed in 2016. He has two children with Eniko, namely Kenzo Kash and Kaori Mai.
He was previously married to Torrie Hart, but the two went their separate ways in 2011. They are parents to Hendrix and Heaven Leigh. Kevin Hart's father is Henry Robert Witherspoon, and his mother is Nancy Hart.
It is crystal clear that Lefty Lou Earl is not a real person but a fictional character created by talented comedian Kevin Hart. His passion and zeal are unmatched as he continues embracing his talent to create more exciting characters for his fans.
