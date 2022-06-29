The Canadian film industry has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years. Currently going by the name Hollywood North, it has been working hand in hand with the United States to produce nothing short of the best. In addition, talented Canadian actors such as Kevin McGarry have also played a huge role in ensuring overall success in this sector.

Actor McGarry arrives for the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Kevin McGarry is a well-recognized Canadian actor, model, director, producer and TV personality. Even though he has starred in many movies and TV shows, he rose to fame for appearing as Nathan Grant in the Hallmark Channel series, When Call the Heart, from 2019 to the present. He has also featured in The Wedding Veil, Hometown Holiday and Man Seeking Woman.

Kevin McGarry’s profile summary

Full name Kevin McGarry Gender Male Date of birth 19th March 1985 Age 37 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kincardine, Ontario, Canada Current residence Kincardine, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed-race Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Body measurements in inches 45-33-15 Body measurements in centimetres 114-89-38 Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Relationship status In a relationship Partner Kayla Wallace College George Brown College, Fanshawe College, Pro Actors Lab Profession Canadian actor, model, director, producer and TV personality Net worth $5 million Instagram @kevin_mcgarry_w Twitter @kevin_mcGarry

Kevin McGarry’s biography

The director Kevin McGarry was born on 19th March 1985 in Kincardine, Ontario, Canada. Kevin’s age is 37 years old (as of 2022).

Kevin McGarry’s ethnicity is of mixed race. Even though he has been in the limelight since his film debut in 2006, he has kept his private life away from the public. We do know that after his elementary and high school studies, he enrolled at George Brown College.

He graduated in 2007 with a degree in creative writing. Later, he joined Fanshawe College to study Theatre Arts, after which he joined Pro Actors Lab in Toronto.

Career

Actor McGarry attends the Hallmark Channel's "When Calls The Heart" season 7 celebration dinner and panel at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The personality began his career with an uncredited role in the short film Rock and a Hard Place in 2006. The following year, he starred in one episode of Lovebites. After that, he landed his first major role in a TV show starring Dr Timothy Hudson in Open Heart.

From that moment, Kevin McGarry’s movies and TV show roles continued to grow by the day. The Canadian actor has been in the following movies and TV shows:

2022 - The Wedding Veil as unknown

as unknown 2019-present - When Calls the Heart as Nathan Grant

as Nathan Grant 2016-2021 - Heartland as Mitch Cutty

as Mitch Cutty 2020 - Schitt's Creek as Citrus

as Citrus 2019 - Random Acts of Christmas as Colin Hauer

as Colin Hauer 2019 - A Very Corgi Christmas as Ben

as Ben 2019 - Christmas Scavenger Hunt as Dustin Cooper

as Dustin Cooper 2019 - Dead Weight as Hal

as Hal 2019 - When Hope Calls as Nathan Grant

as Nathan Grant 2019 - Winter Love Story as Elliot

as Elliot 2019 - Winter Castle as Craig

as Craig 2018 - Hometown Holiday as Wes Gently

as Wes Gently 2018 - The Bold Type as Dillon Frank

as Dillon Frank 2018 - Taken as Officer Shine

as Officer Shine 2018 - Ransom as Michael Reed

as Michael Reed 2018 - Autumn Stables as Jake Stevens

as Jake Stevens 2018 - Falling Through the Cracks: Greg's Story as Greg Price

as Greg Price 2017 - A Song for Christmas as Dylan Lapp

as Dylan Lapp 2017 - Love at First Bark as Owen Michaels

as Owen Michaels 2017 - Saving Hope as Dustin Meyer

as Dustin Meyer 2017 - Man Seeking Woman as Owen Quest

as Owen Quest 2016 - Country Crush as Cody Bishop

as Cody Bishop 2016 - Private Eyes as Ken Barnes

as Ken Barnes 2016 - Final Destiny as Sebastien

as Sebastien 2015 - Murdoch Mysteries as Benson

as Benson 2015 - Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris with Love as Joey Castellucci

as Joey Castellucci 2015 - Open Heart as Dr Timothy Hudson

as Dr Timothy Hudson 2010 - Saw: The Final Chapter as Charlie

as Charlie 2010 - Turn the Beat Around as Jonah

as Jonah 2009 - Being Erica as Rob

as Rob 2009 - Cigarettes Hurt Babies as Tom

as Tom 2007 - Lovebites as Kev

as Kev 2006 - Rock and a Hard Place

Who is Kevin McGarry’s wife?

The Canadian actor is not married but is in a serious relationship with his When Call the Heart co-star, Kayla Wallace. She is a talented Canadian actress, singer and dancer. She joined the show in 2019, and a year later, she started dating the actor.

Kevin and Kayla have been together for around two years now. Do Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace have any children? No, the couple has not been blessed with any kids yet.

Kevin McGarry’s body measurements

Kevin McGarry’s height is around 6 feet and 2 inches, and he weighs 76 kg. For his other body statistics, he measures 45 inches for his chest, 33 inches for his waist and 15 inches for his biceps. McGarry has blue eyes and black hair.

How much is Kevin McGarry’s net worth?

He has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2022. Over the years, he has accumulated this sum of money from his career in the entertainment industry. He is an actor, model, director, producer and TV personality.

Kevin McGarry’s fast facts

What is Kevin McGarry’s nationality? He is a Canadian actor, model, director, producer and TV personality. How old is Kevin McGarry of the Hallmark movies? He is 37 years old as of 2022. He was born on 19th March 1985 in Kincardine, Ontario, Canada. Is Kevin McGarry Irish? The Canadian actor has a mixed-racial background. Is Kevin McGarry a singer? He is not a singer. He is largely involved in the film sector rather than the music industry. Is Kevin McGarry married? No, he is not married, but he has been dating Canadian actress Kayla Wallace since 2020. How tall is Kevin McGarry? He stands at the height of 6 feet 2 inches and weighs around 76kg.

Kevin McGarry is a talented Canadian actor who has won the hearts of many. People can't get enough of his good looks, chiselled body and acting prowess. He has starred in numerous movies and TV shows, leaving his fans and followers yearning for more.

