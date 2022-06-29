Who is Kevin McGarry? Age, wife, height, nationality, movies, profiles, net worth
The Canadian film industry has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years. Currently going by the name Hollywood North, it has been working hand in hand with the United States to produce nothing short of the best. In addition, talented Canadian actors such as Kevin McGarry have also played a huge role in ensuring overall success in this sector.
Kevin McGarry is a well-recognized Canadian actor, model, director, producer and TV personality. Even though he has starred in many movies and TV shows, he rose to fame for appearing as Nathan Grant in the Hallmark Channel series, When Call the Heart, from 2019 to the present. He has also featured in The Wedding Veil, Hometown Holiday and Man Seeking Woman.
Kevin McGarry's profile summary
|Full name
|Kevin McGarry
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|19th March 1985
|Age
|37 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Kincardine, Ontario, Canada
|Current residence
|Kincardine, Ontario, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed-race
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6' 2''
|Height in centimetres
|188
|Weight in pounds
|168
|Weight in kilograms
|76
|Body measurements in inches
|45-33-15
|Body measurements in centimetres
|114-89-38
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Relationship status
|In a relationship
|Partner
|Kayla Wallace
|College
|George Brown College, Fanshawe College, Pro Actors Lab
|Profession
|Canadian actor, model, director, producer and TV personality
|Net worth
|$5 million
|@kevin_mcgarry_w
|@kevin_mcGarry
Kevin McGarry’s biography
The director Kevin McGarry was born on 19th March 1985 in Kincardine, Ontario, Canada. Kevin’s age is 37 years old (as of 2022).
Kevin McGarry’s ethnicity is of mixed race. Even though he has been in the limelight since his film debut in 2006, he has kept his private life away from the public. We do know that after his elementary and high school studies, he enrolled at George Brown College.
He graduated in 2007 with a degree in creative writing. Later, he joined Fanshawe College to study Theatre Arts, after which he joined Pro Actors Lab in Toronto.
Career
The personality began his career with an uncredited role in the short film Rock and a Hard Place in 2006. The following year, he starred in one episode of Lovebites. After that, he landed his first major role in a TV show starring Dr Timothy Hudson in Open Heart.
From that moment, Kevin McGarry’s movies and TV show roles continued to grow by the day. The Canadian actor has been in the following movies and TV shows:
- 2022 - The Wedding Veil as unknown
- 2019-present - When Calls the Heart as Nathan Grant
- 2016-2021 - Heartland as Mitch Cutty
- 2020 - Schitt's Creek as Citrus
- 2019 - Random Acts of Christmas as Colin Hauer
- 2019 - A Very Corgi Christmas as Ben
- 2019 - Christmas Scavenger Hunt as Dustin Cooper
- 2019 - Dead Weight as Hal
- 2019 - When Hope Calls as Nathan Grant
- 2019 - Winter Love Story as Elliot
- 2019 - Winter Castle as Craig
- 2018 - Hometown Holiday as Wes Gently
- 2018 - The Bold Type as Dillon Frank
- 2018 - Taken as Officer Shine
- 2018 - Ransom as Michael Reed
- 2018 - Autumn Stables as Jake Stevens
- 2018 - Falling Through the Cracks: Greg's Story as Greg Price
- 2017 - A Song for Christmas as Dylan Lapp
- 2017 - Love at First Bark as Owen Michaels
- 2017 - Saving Hope as Dustin Meyer
- 2017 - Man Seeking Woman as Owen Quest
- 2016 - Country Crush as Cody Bishop
- 2016 - Private Eyes as Ken Barnes
- 2016 - Final Destiny as Sebastien
- 2015 - Murdoch Mysteries as Benson
- 2015 - Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris with Love as Joey Castellucci
- 2015 - Open Heart as Dr Timothy Hudson
- 2010 - Saw: The Final Chapter as Charlie
- 2010 - Turn the Beat Around as Jonah
- 2009 - Being Erica as Rob
- 2009 - Cigarettes Hurt Babies as Tom
- 2007 - Lovebites as Kev
- 2006 - Rock and a Hard Place
Who is Kevin McGarry’s wife?
The Canadian actor is not married but is in a serious relationship with his When Call the Heart co-star, Kayla Wallace. She is a talented Canadian actress, singer and dancer. She joined the show in 2019, and a year later, she started dating the actor.
Kevin and Kayla have been together for around two years now. Do Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace have any children? No, the couple has not been blessed with any kids yet.
Kevin McGarry’s body measurements
Kevin McGarry’s height is around 6 feet and 2 inches, and he weighs 76 kg. For his other body statistics, he measures 45 inches for his chest, 33 inches for his waist and 15 inches for his biceps. McGarry has blue eyes and black hair.
How much is Kevin McGarry’s net worth?
He has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2022. Over the years, he has accumulated this sum of money from his career in the entertainment industry. He is an actor, model, director, producer and TV personality.
Kevin McGarry’s fast facts
- What is Kevin McGarry’s nationality? He is a Canadian actor, model, director, producer and TV personality.
- How old is Kevin McGarry of the Hallmark movies? He is 37 years old as of 2022. He was born on 19th March 1985 in Kincardine, Ontario, Canada.
- Is Kevin McGarry Irish? The Canadian actor has a mixed-racial background.
- Is Kevin McGarry a singer? He is not a singer. He is largely involved in the film sector rather than the music industry.
- Is Kevin McGarry married? No, he is not married, but he has been dating Canadian actress Kayla Wallace since 2020.
- How tall is Kevin McGarry? He stands at the height of 6 feet 2 inches and weighs around 76kg.
Kevin McGarry is a talented Canadian actor who has won the hearts of many. People can't get enough of his good looks, chiselled body and acting prowess. He has starred in numerous movies and TV shows, leaving his fans and followers yearning for more.
