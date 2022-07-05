Vinnie Hacker's height, age, girlfriend, family, profession, profiles, net worth

Vinnie Hacker's height in the celebrity ring had skyrocketed since his famous boxing win in 2021 when he fought against YouTuber Deji Olatunji. Vincent is one of the fastest-growing lads on social media who have somehow come up with content that pulls millions of crowds to them on their favourite platforms. Nowadays, he is seen on red carpets while gracing shows and events with his appearance.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

TikTok star Vinnie Hacker attends the Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Al Pereira

Source: Getty Images

Vinnie Hacker's height may be a few inches below 6 feet, but he is highly esteemed regarding social media influencers' ranking. However, Vincent is not just a content creator; he is a gamer, model, entrepreneur, and fashion enthusiast growing his business acumen alongside his online fame.

Vinnie Hacker's profiles and bio

Full name Vincent Cole Hacker Nickname Hackerr, Vinnie Gender Male Date of birth 14th July 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Seattle, Washington, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 11" Height in centimetres 181.5 Weight in pounds 71 Weight in kilograms 156 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Light Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Maria Hacker Father Nate Hacker Siblings 1 Marital status Single Partner Romantically linked to Adisson Rae and Faith Ordway School Seattle Select and O'Dea High School Profession Model, TikToker, YouTuber, Instagram celebrity, and fashion entrepreneur Net worth $2 million Twitter handle @vinniehacker Instagram handle @vinniehacker Vinnie Hacker's TikTok handle @vhackerr

Background information

Vincent Cole Hacker was born in Seattle, Washington, USA. His parents are Maria and Nate Hacker, and he has a younger brother, Reggie. Vinnie attended Seattle Select and O'Dea High School to acquire primary and secondary education, respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is Vinnie Hacker's age?

Vinnie Hacker's age will be 20 before the end of July 2022. He was born on 14th July 2002.

Career

Vinnie is plenty of things rolled into one. He started posting on Instagram some years ago but has grown to become famous on several other social media platforms, especially on TikTok.

Vincent is a famous gamer and is popular for streaming live gaming sessions to his followers on Twitch. Vinnie Hacker's Twitch profile and statistics show that he has over 800,000 followers on the platform and more than three million total views.

Vinnie Hacker attends the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

He joined the Sway Gaming group in 2020; the group is a subsidiary of Sway House, but he moved on to join the Hype House at the beginning of 2021.

Vincent Cole is also a model. He is reportedly signed to SMG Models, an agency that represents models in Seattle. Vinnie is also a fashionpreneur and launched a clothing line known as Purgatory in 2020.

What is Vinnie Hacker famous for?

The social media star became famous for lip-syncing his TikTok videos and treating his followers to humorously relatable content.

Besides, as an amateur boxer, he proved a worthy opponent in the ring when he technically knocked out a YouTuber during a series of organised fights that pitted TikTokers against YouTubers. As a result, his popularity has enjoyed a tremendous boost in the aftermath of this competition.

Who is Vinnie Hacker's crush?

Like most celebrities, the celebrity has been romantically linked with a couple of ladies. At some point, Vinnie Hacker's girlfriend was reportedly a fellow social media influencer, Faith Ordway. Still, the union caused a couple of online rages that did not allow it to blossom. He was also linked with dating YouTube sensation Addison Rae.

The celebrity persona is mainly reported as single nowadays. Though news of himself crushing on a friend surfaced in the media, Vincent was vague about this information while conversing with a friend during a car interview, where they spoke about celebrities' ups and downs.

Physical appearance and body measurements

Vincent is 5 feet and 11.5 inches tall. He weighs about 71 kilograms, and pictures of him on social media suggest that he works out. In addition, he has nicely styled light brown hair and a pair of hazel eyes.

Deji Olatunji and Vinnie Hacker embrace after Vinnie Hacker wins the fight during LiveXLives Social Gloves: Battle of the Platform match. Photo: Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, Vinnie Hacker's tattoo game is quite solid as he has a couple of those on his body's upper half.

What is Vinny Hacker's net worth?

Vinnie Hacker's net worth is an impressive $2 million. He makes most of this as a content creator on social media while also investing in personal businesses.

Vinnie Hacker's height in the influencing industry may look like a walk in the Park to an onlooker, but the reality is that he has consistently worked hard at it. But, unfortunately, he has also insinuated that the price of being a celebrity is laden with stalking tendencies and people placing him on a particular pedestal.

READ ALSO: Who is Jordan Masterson? Age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently shared Jordan Masterson, one of the most sought-after movies and television actors in today's American entertainment industry.

Jordan started appearing in front of the camera when he was about five. He was already in several commercials before he was a teenager.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News