The entertainment industry has brought joy to many people and created job opportunities for many. Comedians, actors, and producers, among other professionals, have benefited from this vast industry. This is the case for Forrie J. Smith, a famous American actor featured in Yellowstone as a cowboy, among other top western series. But, does he have a family? What is his net worth? Get these details and much more in this article!

Smith is a well-known actor, stunt man and entrepreneur from Helena, Montana, United States. Photo: @smithcowboy (modified by author)

How old is Forry Smith? Forrie was born on March 8, 1959. Thus, he is 63 years as of 2022. He is a well-known actor, stunt man, social media and entrepreneur from Helena, Montana, United States. He is famous for his daring stunts in various movies and TV shows. What movies was Forrie J. Smith in? Read more to find out!

Forrie J. Smith's profiles and bio

Name Forrie Jordan Smith Nickname Forrie Date of birth March 8, 1959 Forrie J. Smith's age 63 years Birthplace Helena, Montana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Marital status Married Spouse Cheryl Richardson Son Forrest Smith Height 5 feet 4 inches Forrie J. Smith's weight 65 kg (Approximate) Shoe size 7 US Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Zodiac sign Pisces Body type Average Forrie J. Smith's nominations SAG Awards Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Interests Horse riding Profession Actor, Stuntman, Media personality, Entrepreneur Instagram @forriejsmithcowboy Twitter @ForrieSmith Net worth $6 million

Early life

Smith discovered his love for stunts when he fell off a horse when he was six years old, and that is when he proclaimed that he would be a stunt man. Photo: @smithcowboy (modified by author)

Does Forrie Smith live in New Mexico? Smith is an expert horseman who is also a stuntman in Hollywood movies. He was born in Helena, Montana, where he grew up on a ranch owned by his grandfather. He would carry out various farm activities, forming the basis of his career. He later relocated to Arizona and now resides in San Acacia, New York. His religion is Christianity.

Details about Smith's parents are not provided, but they were expert horse riders. They also encouraged Forrie to do horse riding, seeing him join his first rodeo competition at eight years.

Forrie J. Smith's height

He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 65 kg. Forrie has an average body type; his eyes and hair are black. He maintains a healthy diet to carry out his stunts and other activities.

Spouse

Smith is happily married to Cheryl Richardson. The happy couple is blessed with a son named Forrest Smith. He is so fond of his son and even posted that his son appeared as Forrie J Smith's younger version in Yellowstone. Forrie likes to keep his family life away from the media.

Forrie J. Smith's career

Smith discovered his love for stunts when he fell off a horse when he was six years old, and that is when he proclaimed that he would be a stunt man. Fifty years down the line, he is doing precisely that, and he is not about to retire yet.

Is Forrie J. Smith a real cowboy? Yes! Growing up, he knew his call was riding bucking stock. He started riding horses when he was 11 years. Throughout the years, he did anything necessary at a rodeo, including flanking, loading, and riding.

His success and impressive performance as a horse rider got him into the film industry. He relates his acting to riding a bucking horse.

He has been a stunt man for 26 years. First, he joined the film business as a wrangler, with his first movie being the remake of Stagecoach with Willie Nelson. He got the role as he was the only person who managed to rope a guy on the roof. But, with his impressive look and voice, he was encouraged to take acting lessons. So, he took acting lessons and later landed a role as a stuntman in the movie Desperado.

In 2006, he was part of the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association. He competed for three years there. Although he never won the world cup, he won his circuit twice, taking the average at the finals.

Forrie J. Smith's movies and TV shows

1992: The Vagrant

1993: Tombstone

1994: Gunsmoke: One Man's Justice

1994: Blind Justice

2000: South of Heaven, West of Hell

2005: Transamerica

2017: Just Getting Started

1988: Rambo III

1992: Aces: Iron Eagle III

1993: Posse

1994: Lightning Jack

1997: Los Locos

2006: Seven Mummies

2013: 2 Guns

2016: Hell or High Water

2019: The Kid

Forrie J. Smith's net worth

He has a net worth estimated at $6 million. He has amassed his vast wealth from acting as a stunt man. He has a luxurious house and various posh cars. He lives a life many would only dream of.

Forrie J. Smith's ranch

Smith is a cowboy in real life, and he does not shy away from showing his fans his beautiful and expansive ranch. He has shared several shots of his ranch, revealing a particular affinity for sunsets and showing off the pens where he tends his animals.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Forrie J. Smith. He is famous as an actor who made an appearance in several western series and is probably best for his role as Lloyd in Yellowstone. In addition, he is a philanthropic and runs various charity events.

