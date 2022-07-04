Global site navigation

Who is Forrie J. Smith? Age, height, career, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Forrie J. Smith? Age, height, career, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

by  Bennett Yates

The entertainment industry has brought joy to many people and created job opportunities for many. Comedians, actors, and producers, among other professionals, have benefited from this vast industry. This is the case for Forrie J. Smith, a famous American actor featured in Yellowstone as a cowboy, among other top western series. But, does he have a family? What is his net worth? Get these details and much more in this article!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

What movies was Forrie J. Smith in?
Smith is a well-known actor, stunt man and entrepreneur from Helena, Montana, United States. Photo: @smithcowboy (modified by author)
Source: UGC

How old is Forry Smith? Forrie was born on March 8, 1959. Thus, he is 63 years as of 2022. He is a well-known actor, stunt man, social media and entrepreneur from Helena, Montana, United States. He is famous for his daring stunts in various movies and TV shows. What movies was Forrie J. Smith in? Read more to find out!

Read also

Who is Bryiana Noelle Flores? Age, height, parents, disease, career, net worth

Forrie J. Smith's profiles and bio

NameForrie Jordan Smith
NicknameForrie
Date of birthMarch 8, 1959
Forrie J. Smith's age63 years
BirthplaceHelena, Montana, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Marital statusMarried
SpouseCheryl Richardson
SonForrest Smith
Height5 feet 4 inches
Forrie J. Smith's weight65 kg (Approximate)
Shoe size7 US
Eye colourBlack
Hair colourBlack
Zodiac signPisces
Body typeAverage
Forrie J. Smith's nominationsSAG Awards
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
InterestsHorse riding
ProfessionActor, Stuntman, Media personality, Entrepreneur
Instagram@forriejsmithcowboy
Twitter@ForrieSmith
Net worth$6 million

Early life

Does forrie Smith live in New Mexico?
Smith discovered his love for stunts when he fell off a horse when he was six years old, and that is when he proclaimed that he would be a stunt man. Photo: @smithcowboy (modified by author)
Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Does Forrie Smith live in New Mexico? Smith is an expert horseman who is also a stuntman in Hollywood movies. He was born in Helena, Montana, where he grew up on a ranch owned by his grandfather. He would carry out various farm activities, forming the basis of his career. He later relocated to Arizona and now resides in San Acacia, New York. His religion is Christianity.

Read also

Who is India Love? Age, boyfriend, family, height, songs, profiles, net worth

Details about Smith's parents are not provided, but they were expert horse riders. They also encouraged Forrie to do horse riding, seeing him join his first rodeo competition at eight years.

Forrie J. Smith's height

He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 65 kg. Forrie has an average body type; his eyes and hair are black. He maintains a healthy diet to carry out his stunts and other activities.

Spouse

Smith is happily married to Cheryl Richardson. The happy couple is blessed with a son named Forrest Smith. He is so fond of his son and even posted that his son appeared as Forrie J Smith's younger version in Yellowstone. Forrie likes to keep his family life away from the media.

Forrie J. Smith's career

Smith discovered his love for stunts when he fell off a horse when he was six years old, and that is when he proclaimed that he would be a stunt man. Fifty years down the line, he is doing precisely that, and he is not about to retire yet.

Read also

Who is Lahmard Tate? Age, wife, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Is Forrie J. Smith a real cowboy? Yes! Growing up, he knew his call was riding bucking stock. He started riding horses when he was 11 years. Throughout the years, he did anything necessary at a rodeo, including flanking, loading, and riding.

His success and impressive performance as a horse rider got him into the film industry. He relates his acting to riding a bucking horse.

He has been a stunt man for 26 years. First, he joined the film business as a wrangler, with his first movie being the remake of Stagecoach with Willie Nelson. He got the role as he was the only person who managed to rope a guy on the roof. But, with his impressive look and voice, he was encouraged to take acting lessons. So, he took acting lessons and later landed a role as a stuntman in the movie Desperado.

Read also

Who is Annie Costner? Age, children, spouse, wedding, movies, profiles, net worth

In 2006, he was part of the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association. He competed for three years there. Although he never won the world cup, he won his circuit twice, taking the average at the finals.

Forrie J. Smith's movies and TV shows

  • 1992: The Vagrant
  • 1993: Tombstone
  • 1994: Gunsmoke: One Man's Justice
  • 1994: Blind Justice
  • 2000: South of Heaven, West of Hell
  • 2005: Transamerica
  • 2017: Just Getting Started
  • 1988: Rambo III
  • 1992: Aces: Iron Eagle III
  • 1993: Posse
  • 1994: Lightning Jack
  • 1997: Los Locos
  • 2006: Seven Mummies
  • 2013: 2 Guns
  • 2016: Hell or High Water
  • 2019: The Kid

Forrie J. Smith's net worth

He has a net worth estimated at $6 million. He has amassed his vast wealth from acting as a stunt man. He has a luxurious house and various posh cars. He lives a life many would only dream of.

Forrie J. Smith's ranch

Read also

Is Lefty Lou Earl real? Here is everything you ought to know

Smith is a cowboy in real life, and he does not shy away from showing his fans his beautiful and expansive ranch. He has shared several shots of his ranch, revealing a particular affinity for sunsets and showing off the pens where he tends his animals.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Forrie J. Smith. He is famous as an actor who made an appearance in several western series and is probably best for his role as Lloyd in Yellowstone. In addition, he is a philanthropic and runs various charity events.

READ ALSO: Who is Woody McClain? Age, real name, height, movies, and TV shows, profiles, worth

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on July 1, 2022, about Woody McClain's bio. Who is he? McClain is an American actor, comedian, and dancer. He is best known for his role as superstar Bobby Brown in BET's The Bobby Brown Story and The New Edition Story miniseries.

Read also

Real Sylvester Stallone's height revealed | Weight, size, body measurement

What are some of his movies and TV shows? What is his net worth? Find out that and more here!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel