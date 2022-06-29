Kevin Costner is arguably one of the most prominent actors of our time, having dominated the film industry during the 1980s and 1990s through roles in movies like The Untouchables, No Way Out, The Bodyguard, and Dances with Wolves. But, what do we know about his family, including his daughter, Annie Costner? This article discusses her personal life, career, and many other facts.

The Actress with her father, Kevin, and sister, Lily, posed at the premiere of Relativity Media's ‘Black Or White’ at the Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in January 2015. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Since Kevin is such a successful actor, people frequently wonder: 'Is Kevin Costner's daughter an actress?' The answer is yes; surprisingly, her career may have started sooner than you assume. Before we get into her career, though, here is a basic summary of facts about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Anne Clayton Costner Nickname 'Annie' Date of birth 15 April 1984 Age 38 years old Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Los Angeles County, California, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Baptist Current residence Unknown Current nationality American Marital status Married to Daniel Arturo Cox Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 50 kgs Height 172.72 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Hazel/green Parents Kevin and Cindy Costner Siblings Lily, Liam, and Joe Costner Profession Actress Education Brown University Native language English

Annie Costner’s Wikipedia answers questions often searched online like 'Does Kevin Costner have children?' and 'Is Kevin Costner a grandfather?', but some details require further research online to know more about her. After much research, this is everything we could find on the child star.

Annie Costner’s parents

'Is Annie Costner related to Kevin Costner?' is a search suggestion that often comes up when researching the child star. As mentioned earlier, she is Kevin Costner's real daughter that he shares with his ex-wife, Cindy. Lily and Joe are the duo's other two children they share, making it three kids. He shares his other son, Liam, with Bridget Rooney.

Does Kevin Costner have an African-American daughter?

Although Kevin stars in a movie called Black or White, where a grandfather is left to raise his biracial granddaughter, he does not have any African-American children or grandchildren.

Annie Costner’s age

As of July 2022, the actress is 38 years old.

The child actress was smiling at a fashion show for the latest collection by 'Pronovias' during Barcelona Bridal Week in May 2015. Photo: Robert Marquardt

Source: Getty Images

Annie Costner’s height

It has yet to be confirmed, but the most widely-reported figure is 172.72 cm, considering the average height for a female.

Annie Costner’s spouse

The star is married to Daniel Arturo Cox, also known as Dr. Danny Cox. Annie Costner’s wedding to Danny took place in July 2016 at her father's private estate in California. The ceremony was a private affair mainly attended by close relatives and friends.

Annie Costner’s net worth

Amounts vary online, but her net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million.

Annie Costner’s movies

Annie Costner in Dances with Wolves was no doubt her breakout role. However, due to starting in a movie with her famous father before, people wonder if Annie Costner is in Yellowstone. The role of Kevin's character's daughter in the movie is played by another actress named Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly. Here is a list of the movies that Kevin's biological daughter has starred in:

Dances with Wolves

Lazy Teenage Superheroes

Waterworld

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Postman

The Discarded: A Tale of Two Rios

Annie, Kevin, and his wife Christine Baumgartner posing for a photo. Photo: E. Charbonneau

Source: Getty Images

Annie Costner’s profile

Annie Costner's Instagram cannot be found as it seems she does not have any form of social media.

Annie Costner’s children

Even though it is unconfirmed, she does not have any children of her own. If she does, she prefers to keep them out of the limelight.

Annie Costner’s fame may pale compared to her famous father, but her lengthy acting career shows that she is a force to be reckoned with. So, keep an eye on her for any upcoming acting roles.

