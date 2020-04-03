AAA School of Advertising courses, fees, application, bursary, prospectus 2022

AAA School of Advertising has been operational for over three decades. The institution offers competitive programmes and produces competent graduates. The administration and staff members believe in providing skills and practical knowledge in addition to theoretical knowledge.

AAA School of Advertising is the only African institution with International Advertising Association accreditation. Each accredited course is assessed and scored to ascertain it meets international standards. The institution is also registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training and is accredited by the South African Qualifications Authority.

Do you wish to study an advertising-related programme in South Africa? AAA College is your creative hub for advertising and marketing. Read on to discover the programmes, requirements, fees payable, and how to apply.

AAA School of Advertising courses

The college offers various academic programmes related to advertising and marketing. The courses help students and graduates discover their brilliance and equip them with the academic knowledge and practical skills needed at the workplace.

Degree programmes

Bachelor of Arts: Marketing Communication (full/ part-time)

Bachelor of Arts: Creative Brand Communication (full-time)

Diploma courses

Diploma: Marketing Communication

Diploma: Visual Communication

Foundation programmes

AAA Foundation Programme

Foundation Programme Summer School

Short courses

Adobe After Effects

Digital Marketing

UI/UX design for digital media

Higher Certificate courses

Higher Certificate in Marketing Communication

Higher Certificate in Visual Communication

AAA School of Advertising online application

Applying to the institution is a straightforward process, which is documented below.

Visit the AAA College website on your computer, tablet, or another internet-enabled device.

On the dashboard, click Apply Now .

. An application form will pop up on your screen. Enter the required details, ensure all information is correct, and click Send .

. Wait for communication from the college.

AAA School of Advertising requirements

The requirements for various courses differ depending on the level of academic learning. The specific admission requirements by degree, diploma, and higher certificate qualifications are shown below.

Qualification NQF Duration Minimum requirements BA in Marketing Communication (full-time) 7 3 years NSC with Degree endorsement APS: 24 if Maths was passed OR 25 if Maths Literacy was passed 50% for English/Language of Instruction 40% for Maths/Maths Literacy BA in Marketing Communication (part-time) 7 4 years NSC with Degree endorsement APS: 24 if Maths was passed OR 25 if Maths Literacy was passed 50% for English/Language of Instruction BA in Creative Brand Communication 7 3 years NSC with Degree endorsement APS: 24 if Maths was passed OR 25 if Maths Literacy was passed 50% for English/Language of Instruction 40% for Maths/Maths Literacy Diploma in Marketing Communication 6 3 years NSC with Diploma endorsement APS: 20 50% for English/Language of Instruction Passed Maths/Maths Literacy Diploma in Visual Communication 6 3 years NSC with Diploma endorsement APS: 20 AND a pass in Maths/Maths Literacy Higher Certificate in Marketing Communication 5 1 year NSC with Diploma endorsement APS: 20 50% for English/Language of Instruction. Passed Maths/Maths Literacy Higher Certificate in Visual Communication 5 1 year NSC with Diploma endorsement APS: 20 50% for English/Language of Instruction. Passed Maths/Maths Literacy

AAA School of Advertising fees

The tuition fee charged by the institution depends on the programme you wish to pursue.

Qualification Duration Fees BA in Marketing Communication (full-time) 3 years R92,990.00 For existing and new students BA in Marketing Communication (part-time) 4 years R69,190.00 for existing students R74,190.00 for new students BA in Creative Brand Communication 3 years R92,990.00 For existing and new students Diploma in Marketing Communication 3 years R72,390.00 for existing students R82,690.00 for new students Diploma in Visual Communication 3 years R72,390.00 for existing students R82,690.00 for new students Higher Certificate in Marketing Communication 1 year R49,990.00 for new students Higher Certificate in Visual Communication 1 year R49,990.00 for new students

NB: The above amounts are for a 12 months, not for a full qualification. Each year, the school board decides on any escalation of fees, so the amounts are subject to change in the future.

AAA School of Advertising campuses

The college has two campuses. One is in Johannesburg and the other in Cape Town. Both are fully equipped with the latest computer technology, and the classrooms are spacious to facilitate optimal learning.

AAA School of Advertising bursary

The college offers limited bursaries to students who meet the set criteria. It has collaborated with Student Hero to offer educational funding. If you are interested in the bursary, you should visit the Student Hero bursary platform and follow the documented steps.

Sometimes, bursaries are also awarded to the college by the industry. These also require students to apply directly to the bursary-awarding institutions.

A group of happy people on their graduation day. Photo: pexels.com, @Pavel Danilyuk

Source: UGC

Contacts

If you wish to contact the institution for further enquiries, use the details below. You can also check out the AAA School of Advertising's prospectus for more information.

Head office/Johannesburg Campus

Physical address: AAA House, The Braes Office Park, Cnr William Nicol & Bryanston Drive, Bryanston, Johannesburg

AAA House, The Braes Office Park, Cnr William Nicol & Bryanston Drive, Bryanston, Johannesburg Telephone numbers: 011 781 2772/3/4

011 781 2772/3/4 Email address: info@aaaschool.ac.za

AAA School of Advertising Cape Town Campus

Physical address: AAA House, 6th floor, 112 Long Street, Cape Town

AAA House, 6th floor, 112 Long Street, Cape Town Telephone numbers: 021 422 1800

021 422 1800 Email address: info@aaaschool.ac.za

AAA School of Advertising vacancies

Vacancies at the college are announced when they arise. If you are interested in a position, you should often check the official website and social media pages.

Where can I study advertising in South Africa?

You can pursue a degree, diploma, o higher certificate in advertising at AAA School of Advertising in Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa.

What does AAA school stand for?

AAA stands for the Association of Advertising Agencies that established the institution.

Is AAA School of Advertising a private institution?

Yes, the college is a private institution established over 30 years ago by the Association of Advertising Agencies.

Is AAA School of Advertising funded by NSFAS?

The college is private, meaning the NSFAS does not fund it. However, the institution has partnered with Student Hero to offer limited bursaries to students who meet the set criteria.

AAA School of Advertising is one of the top institutions to study advertising and marketing in South Africa. It offers multiple programmes, including degrees, certificates, and diplomas.

