Christina Applegate: age, children, husband, career, accident, worth
Christina Applegate is an American actress, dancer, and producer. Since childhood, she has been famous for starring as Kelly Buddy in the Married with children series (1987 – 1997). This experience helped her become a great icon in movies and television series. She has won numerous awards during her filming career, including a Primetime Emmy Award and nominations for Golden Globes and Tony Awards.
Although Christina has had health challenges since 2008, she has remained strong and defended her talent by being a great actress and artist in every film and television series. She has continued to woe her audience with excellent performance and is currently in the lead role of the Dead to Me film.
Christina Applegate profile summary
- Name: Christina Applegate
- Date of birth: November 25, 1971
- Age: 49 years in 2021
- Place of birth: Hollywood, California
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actress, dancer, producer
- Zodiac: Sagittarius
- Gender: female
- Eye colour: Green
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Weight: 55 kg
- Height: 1.65 m
- Body type: Hourglass
- Relationship: Married
- Husband: Martlyn LeNoble
- Ex-husband: Johnathon Schaech
- Father: Robert William Applegate
- Mother: Nancy Lee Priddy
- Brother: Kyle Applegate (half-brother)
- Sister: Alisa Applegate (half- sister)
- Children: One
- Religion: Christianity
- Years active: 1972–present
- Net worth: $25 million
- Instagram: @1capplegate
- Facebook: @Christina Applegate
- Twitter: @1capplegate
Early life
The American actress was born on November 25, 1971, in Hollywood, California. What is Christina Applegate's age? She is 49 years old as of 2021. She is the daughter of Robert William Applegate (father) and Nancy Lee Priddy (mother). Her father was a record producer and company record executive, while her mother was a singer and actress.
Her parents divorced not long after she was born. Applegate has a half-brother, Kyle Applegate, and a half-sister, Alisa Applegate, from her father's second marriage.
Husband and children
Christina married her long time boyfriend, Johnathon Schaech, on October 20, 2001. However, the marriage did not work as Schaech filed a divorce in December 2005, finalized in August 2007. They did not have a child together.
In 2009, she started dating Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble. They got engaged on February 14, 2010, and got married on February 23, 2013. The couple has one daughter, Sadie Grace, who was born in 2011.
Career
Christina started acting during her childhood years. Her first entry was in 1972 when she was barely a year old with her mother in the soap opera Days of Our Lives. In 1981 she appeared in the horror film Jaws of Satan (King Cobra).
Her breakthrough in the film industry was in the popular series, Married with Children (1987-2001). Christina Applegate's movies and TV shows include:
- Prince Charming (2001)
- Friends (2002-2003)
- King of the Hill (2004)
- Father of the Pride (2004)
- Suzanne’s Diary for Nicholas (2005)
- Sweet Charity (2005)- Theatre
- A Public Affair (2006) – Music Video
- Samantha who? (2007-2009)
- Reno 911! (2008
- Star-ving (2009)
- Up All Night (2011-2012)
- So You Think You Can Dance (2011-2014)
- Saturday Night Life (2012)
- Web Therapy (2015)
- The Muppets (2015)
- The Grinder (2015)
- Ask the Storybots (2018)
- Dead to Me (2019-present)
She has also received numerous awards and nominations, including:
- Seven Primetime Emmy Awards nominations
- Four nominations for the Golden Globe Awards
- Teens Choice Awards-nomination
- Satellite Awards- nomination
- Screen Actors Guild Awards- Nomination
- Primetime Emmy Award
- Tony Award
- TV Land Awards
- People’s Choice Awards
- Critics’ Choice Television Awards - Nomination
Applegate most recently earned nominations for her lead role in the Netflix series Dead to Me.
Christina Applegate's health
In 2008, Applegate’s representative reported that she had been diagnosed with an ailment. What illness did Christina Applegate have? She was diagnosed with early-stage of breast cancer. After treatment and doctor-ordered MRI, she was soon announced cancer-free after a double mastectomy.
Christina has inherited a BRCA1 mutation genetic trait that triggers breast and ovary cancer. In August 2021, Christina announced that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago.
Accident
Applegate broke her foot in 2005 while appearing in Sweet Charity theatre movie. A few months later, she entered the industry again, although she still had injuries. This made her put on special shoes during the performance to prevent another incident. Since the accident occurred, she cannot dance much or do strenuous roles.
Christina Applegate’s net worth
Based on Celebrity Net worth, Christina is worth $25 million. It is believed that her wealth is from her filming career that she started early in childhood. Her current salary average is $125 per TV series.
Christina Applegate's fast facts
- How old is Christina Applegate? She is 49 years old as of 2021.
- Is Christina Applegate married? Yes, she is married to Martyn LeNoble.
- What is Christina Applegate's height? The star is 1.65 meters.
- Did Brad Pitt go out with Christina Applegate? Yes. They went on a date to the MTV Movie Awards in 1989.
- Who are Christina Applegate's children? She has a daughter called Sadie Grace.
Christina Applegate is a celebrity in the filming industry who has been active since she was very young. She has featured in many movies and television series. She has also received numerous accolades to date. See her in the lead role on Netflix's Dead to Me!
READ ALSO: Amber Deluca biography: age, height, education, bodybuilding, career
Briefly.co.za published a thrilling post about Amber Deluca. She is a renowned American fitness model, bodybuilder, motivational speaker, and erotic film actress. Her interest in bodybuilding began at a young 13 years.
Amber has competed in various bodybuilding competitions and won several titles. In 2011, she came 4th in America’s Strongest Woman competition. Read more about her in the post.
Source: Briefly.co.za