Christina Applegate: age, children, husband, career, accident, worth

Christina Applegate is an American actress, dancer, and producer. Since childhood, she has been famous for starring as Kelly Buddy in the Married with children series (1987 – 1997). This experience helped her become a great icon in movies and television series. She has won numerous awards during her filming career, including a Primetime Emmy Award and nominations for Golden Globes and Tony Awards.

Christina attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Although Christina has had health challenges since 2008, she has remained strong and defended her talent by being a great actress and artist in every film and television series. She has continued to woe her audience with excellent performance and is currently in the lead role of the Dead to Me film.

Christina Applegate profile summary

Name : Christina Applegate

: Christina Applegate Date of birth : November 25, 1971

: November 25, 1971 Age: 49 years in 2021

49 years in 2021 Place of birth: Hollywood, California

Hollywood, California Nationality: American

American Occupation: Actress, dancer, producer

Actress, dancer, producer Zodiac: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Gender: female

female Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Weight: 55 kg

55 kg Height: 1.65 m

1.65 m Body type: Hourglass

Hourglass Relationship : Married

: Married Husband: Martlyn LeNoble

Martlyn LeNoble Ex-husband: Johnathon Schaech

Johnathon Schaech Father : Robert William Applegate

: Robert William Applegate Mother: Nancy Lee Priddy

Nancy Lee Priddy Brother: Kyle Applegate (half-brother)

Kyle Applegate (half-brother) Sister: Alisa Applegate (half- sister)

Alisa Applegate (half- sister) Children : One

: One Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Years active : 1972–present

: 1972–present Net worth: $25 million

$25 million Instagram: @1capplegate

@1capplegate Facebook: @Christina Applegate

@Christina Applegate Twitter: @1capplegate

Early life

The American actress was born on November 25, 1971, in Hollywood, California. What is Christina Applegate's age? She is 49 years old as of 2021. She is the daughter of Robert William Applegate (father) and Nancy Lee Priddy (mother). Her father was a record producer and company record executive, while her mother was a singer and actress.

Her parents divorced not long after she was born. Applegate has a half-brother, Kyle Applegate, and a half-sister, Alisa Applegate, from her father's second marriage.

Husband and children

Actress Christina and bassist Martyn LeNoble attend the 5th Annual Celebration of Dance Gala at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Christina married her long time boyfriend, Johnathon Schaech, on October 20, 2001. However, the marriage did not work as Schaech filed a divorce in December 2005, finalized in August 2007. They did not have a child together.

In 2009, she started dating Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble. They got engaged on February 14, 2010, and got married on February 23, 2013. The couple has one daughter, Sadie Grace, who was born in 2011.

Career

Christina started acting during her childhood years. Her first entry was in 1972 when she was barely a year old with her mother in the soap opera Days of Our Lives. In 1981 she appeared in the horror film Jaws of Satan (King Cobra).

Her breakthrough in the film industry was in the popular series, Married with Children (1987-2001). Christina Applegate's movies and TV shows include:

Prince Charming (2001)

(2001) Friends (2002-2003)

(2002-2003) King of the Hill (2004)

(2004) Father of the Pride (2004)

(2004) Suzanne’s Diary for Nicholas (2005)

(2005) Sweet Charity (2005)- Theatre

(2005)- Theatre A Public Affair (2006) – Music Video

(2006) – Music Video Samantha who? (2007-2009)

(2007-2009) Reno 911! (2008

(2008 Star-ving (2009)

(2009) Up All Night (2011-2012)

(2011-2012) So You Think You Can Dance (2011-2014)

(2011-2014) Saturday Night Life (2012)

(2012) Web Therapy (2015)

(2015) The Muppets (2015)

(2015) The Grinder (2015)

(2015) Ask the Storybots (2018)

(2018) Dead to Me (2019-present)

She has also received numerous awards and nominations, including:

Christina attends Netflix's "Dead To Me" season 1 premiere at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Seven Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

Four nominations for the Golden Globe Awards

Teens Choice Awards-nomination

Satellite Awards- nomination

Screen Actors Guild Awards- Nomination

Primetime Emmy Award

Tony Award

TV Land Awards

People’s Choice Awards

Critics’ Choice Television Awards - Nomination

Applegate most recently earned nominations for her lead role in the Netflix series Dead to Me.

Christina Applegate's health

In 2008, Applegate’s representative reported that she had been diagnosed with an ailment. What illness did Christina Applegate have? She was diagnosed with early-stage of breast cancer. After treatment and doctor-ordered MRI, she was soon announced cancer-free after a double mastectomy.

Christina has inherited a BRCA1 mutation genetic trait that triggers breast and ovary cancer. In August 2021, Christina announced that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago.

Accident

Applegate broke her foot in 2005 while appearing in Sweet Charity theatre movie. A few months later, she entered the industry again, although she still had injuries. This made her put on special shoes during the performance to prevent another incident. Since the accident occurred, she cannot dance much or do strenuous roles.

Christina Applegate’s net worth

Based on Celebrity Net worth, Christina is worth $25 million. It is believed that her wealth is from her filming career that she started early in childhood. Her current salary average is $125 per TV series.

Christina Applegate's fast facts

How old is Christina Applegate? She is 49 years old as of 2021. Is Christina Applegate married? Yes, she is married to Martyn LeNoble. What is Christina Applegate's height? The star is 1.65 meters. Did Brad Pitt go out with Christina Applegate? Yes. They went on a date to the MTV Movie Awards in 1989. Who are Christina Applegate's children? She has a daughter called Sadie Grace.

Christina Applegate is a celebrity in the filming industry who has been active since she was very young. She has featured in many movies and television series. She has also received numerous accolades to date. See her in the lead role on Netflix's Dead to Me!

