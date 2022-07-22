Global site navigation

Who is Hannah Selleck? Age, boyfriend, husband, career, profiles, net worth
by  Cindy Karimi

Celebrities often live under the constant scope of the media. They are constantly followed by the paparazzi, who try to get every bit of information about them even though it may be private. For this reason, those closely associated with them also become famous by association. This has been the case for Hannah Selleck. But, who is she? Where is she from?

Hannah Selleck
The ABT Junior Chair at the American Ballet Theatre's annual Holiday Benefit Dinner and Performance at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

Hannah Selleck is the daughter of Tom Selleck, a veteran American actor. He is well-known for his roles in Blue Blood, and Magnum P.I. In contrast to her father, Margaret is a professional horse rider and model.

Hannah Selleck's profiles

Full nameHannah Margaret Selleck
GenderFemale
Known forBeing Tom Selleck's daughter
Date of birth16th of December 1988
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, The United States
Hannah Selleck's age 32 years (As of 2022)
Zodiac signSagittarius
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityCaucasian
Height5 feet and 8 inches
Weight65 kilograms
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourHazel
MotherJillie Mack
FatherThomas William Selleck
SiblingsKelvin (Stepbrother)
Sexual orientationHeterosexual
Relationship statusDating
SpouseNic Roldan
OccupationHorse rider and model
Net worth$1 million
Social media accountsInstagramTwitter

How old is Hannah Selleck?

She was born on the 16th of December 1988 in Los Angeles, California, The United States. She is 32 years old as of 2022, and her star sign is Sagittarius. She went to Loyola Marymount University, majoring in communications.

Who are Hannah Selleck's parents?

Hannah Selleck's age
The horse rider performs at the 2nd Annual Longines Masters of Los Angeles at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 2, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle
Source: Getty Images

Margaret was born to Tom Selleck, one of America's top actors. His breakout role was playing private investigator Thomas Magnum in the television series Magnum, P.I. He is also a five-time Emmy Award Nominee and has won once in 1985.

Tom has appeared in other films such as Blue Bloods, Three Men and a Baby, Quigley Down Under, Jesse Stone: Stone Cold, Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise and Three Men and a Little Lady.

Hannah's mother is Jillie Mack, who is also a renowned actress known for Magnum, P.I. (1980), Frasier (1993) and Silverfox (1991).

Tom and Jillie met on the set of magnum P.I. and soon after started dating. They married on the 27th of August 1987 and have been together ever since.

Hannah Selleck's siblings

Margaret has one stepbrother from her father's side named Kelvin. Kelvin was born in 1966 and is currently 56 years. His mother is Jacqueline Ray, a former American model and actress who rose to fame for her roles in the films Beyond the Universe and In Like Flint.

Is Tom Selleck's daughter an actress?

Hannah Selleck's parents
Tom and Jillie with their daughter. Photo: Albert L. Ortega
Source: Getty Images

Coming from a family of actors, Margaret decided not to choose that path. So, what does Hannah Selleck do for a living? Hannah's childhood passion led to the development of her job. Her family moved to Thousand Oaks-Westlake Village while she was growing up. The family lived in a ranch house outside of Los Angeles to concentrate on farming and horseback riding.

Her father taught her the sport. For several of his appearances in movies and T.V. episodes like Quigley Down Under and The Sacketts, Tom Selleck trained to ride horses. Margaret decided to pursue it as a career because her interest in it grew. She has participated in various competitions, such as The Grand Prix and Level Gucci Masters competitions.

What is Hannah Selleck doing now?

Today, she runs a family horse breeding business partnering with her father. The farm raises young horses and prepares them to become top-notch sports horses that Hannah sells or uses. Additionally, Hannah Selleck represents the equestrian charity JustWorld International. In March 2014, she made a parachute jump to raise money for the group.

Is Hannah Selleck married?

No, she is not, but she is currently dating. Hannah Selleck's boyfriend is Nic Roldan, an American polo player and model. He was born on the 4th of December, 1982, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Details of how or when they got together are yet to be revealed.

Nonetheless, as per Hannah Selleck's photos on social media, the two are living their best life.

How much is Hannah Selleck's net worth?

Hannah is a model and competitive horse rider. These two businesses, which are her main sources of revenue, have brought her a sizeable sum of money. In addition, she and her father work together to raise horses on their property. As a result, she has a $1 million net worth.

Hannah Selleck has maintained a low profile and is living a private life with her boyfriend. She is committed to her career as a horse rider and her family.

