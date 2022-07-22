Who is Hannah Selleck? Age, boyfriend, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Celebrities often live under the constant scope of the media. They are constantly followed by the paparazzi, who try to get every bit of information about them even though it may be private. For this reason, those closely associated with them also become famous by association. This has been the case for Hannah Selleck. But, who is she? Where is she from?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The ABT Junior Chair at the American Ballet Theatre's annual Holiday Benefit Dinner and Performance at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Selleck is the daughter of Tom Selleck, a veteran American actor. He is well-known for his roles in Blue Blood, and Magnum P.I. In contrast to her father, Margaret is a professional horse rider and model.

Hannah Selleck's profiles

Full name Hannah Margaret Selleck Gender Female Known for Being Tom Selleck's daughter Date of birth 16th of December 1988 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, The United States Hannah Selleck's age 32 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 8 inches Weight 65 kilograms Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Jillie Mack Father Thomas William Selleck Siblings Kelvin (Stepbrother) Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Spouse Nic Roldan Occupation Horse rider and model Net worth $1 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

How old is Hannah Selleck?

She was born on the 16th of December 1988 in Los Angeles, California, The United States. She is 32 years old as of 2022, and her star sign is Sagittarius. She went to Loyola Marymount University, majoring in communications.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who are Hannah Selleck's parents?

The horse rider performs at the 2nd Annual Longines Masters of Los Angeles at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 2, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Margaret was born to Tom Selleck, one of America's top actors. His breakout role was playing private investigator Thomas Magnum in the television series Magnum, P.I. He is also a five-time Emmy Award Nominee and has won once in 1985.

Tom has appeared in other films such as Blue Bloods, Three Men and a Baby, Quigley Down Under, Jesse Stone: Stone Cold, Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise and Three Men and a Little Lady.

Hannah's mother is Jillie Mack, who is also a renowned actress known for Magnum, P.I. (1980), Frasier (1993) and Silverfox (1991).

Tom and Jillie met on the set of magnum P.I. and soon after started dating. They married on the 27th of August 1987 and have been together ever since.

Hannah Selleck's siblings

Margaret has one stepbrother from her father's side named Kelvin. Kelvin was born in 1966 and is currently 56 years. His mother is Jacqueline Ray, a former American model and actress who rose to fame for her roles in the films Beyond the Universe and In Like Flint.

Is Tom Selleck's daughter an actress?

Tom and Jillie with their daughter. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Coming from a family of actors, Margaret decided not to choose that path. So, what does Hannah Selleck do for a living? Hannah's childhood passion led to the development of her job. Her family moved to Thousand Oaks-Westlake Village while she was growing up. The family lived in a ranch house outside of Los Angeles to concentrate on farming and horseback riding.

Her father taught her the sport. For several of his appearances in movies and T.V. episodes like Quigley Down Under and The Sacketts, Tom Selleck trained to ride horses. Margaret decided to pursue it as a career because her interest in it grew. She has participated in various competitions, such as The Grand Prix and Level Gucci Masters competitions.

What is Hannah Selleck doing now?

Today, she runs a family horse breeding business partnering with her father. The farm raises young horses and prepares them to become top-notch sports horses that Hannah sells or uses. Additionally, Hannah Selleck represents the equestrian charity JustWorld International. In March 2014, she made a parachute jump to raise money for the group.

Is Hannah Selleck married?

No, she is not, but she is currently dating. Hannah Selleck's boyfriend is Nic Roldan, an American polo player and model. He was born on the 4th of December, 1982, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Details of how or when they got together are yet to be revealed.

Nonetheless, as per Hannah Selleck's photos on social media, the two are living their best life.

How much is Hannah Selleck's net worth?

Hannah is a model and competitive horse rider. These two businesses, which are her main sources of revenue, have brought her a sizeable sum of money. In addition, she and her father work together to raise horses on their property. As a result, she has a $1 million net worth.

Hannah Selleck has maintained a low profile and is living a private life with her boyfriend. She is committed to her career as a horse rider and her family.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Gloria Govan | Full biography

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Gloria Govan. She is a famous American actress, TV personality and entrepreneur. In addition, she is popularly known as the ex-wife of former NBA star Matt Barnes. Here is everything you need to know about this gorgeous personality.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News