Who is Lily Sastry? Everything to know about Rowan Atkinson's daughter

Rowan Atkinson, a British actor, commonly known as Mr Bean, has two daughters, Lily Sastry, the older, and Isla Atkinson, the younger. How well do you know Mr Bean's daughter? Lily is not riding on her father's fame alone and does not want to endure life in the shadow of her famous parents. She has worked very hard to create her own personality. Who is Rowan Atkinson's daughter?

Rowan Atkinson's daughter is an actress and burlesque dancer. Photo: Jon Furniss

The daughter of the acclaimed 64-year-old comedian is an actress, singer and burlesque dancer. So why did she change her name? Well, this article highlights some of the fine details about her, including her professional life.

Lily Sastry's profiles

Lily Sastry's full name Lily Grace Atkinson (aka Lily Sastry) Gender Female Date of birth 11th July 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Height in feet 5'9" Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Relationship status single Father Rowan Sebastian Atkinson Mother Sunetra Sastry Siblings 2 Profession Actress, singer, burlesque dancer Net worth $1 million- $3 million Twitter @AtkinsonLily Instagram @lily_sastryoffical

Lily Sastry's age

How old is Lily Sastry? The burlesque dancer was born in London, England, in the United Kingdom on 11th July 1995, making her age 27 years now. Her Zodiac sign is cancer, and she is a Briton.

She has a step-sibling named Isla from his father's second marriage to comedian Louise Ford. Benjamin Atkinson, Lily's older brother in the British army, was born in 1993. She attended school in London.

How tall is Lily Sastry?

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall with dark brown eyes and brown hair.

Why did Lily Sastry change her name?

The singer has not spoken about why she changed her surname from Atkinson to her mother's maiden name Sastry.

Lily Sastry's parents

Who is Lily Sastry's mother? Sunetra Sastry is the name of Lily's mom. She was born on 5th September 1957. Sunetra is a British makeup artist and the ex-wife of Mr Bean, a legendary comedian.

The superstar's mum has worked on well-known projects, including a BBC Black Adder, a pseudo-historical situational comedy.

The actress' full name is Lily Grace Atkinson. Photo: Jon Furniss

She is recognized for her contributions to the makeup team for the films like Smack & Thistle and Blackadder II, in addition to her work as a makeup artist.

Who is Lily Sastry's father?

Her father, Rowan Atkinson, is a well-known comedian and actor. So, where is Rowan Atkinson from? Mr Bean, whose real name is Rowan Sebastian Atkinson, is a renowned British actor and comedian born on 6th January 1955 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

The actress' parents met in the late 1980s when her mom worked at BBC. Their vows were exchanged in February of 1990; however, they separated in 2014 after experiencing difficulties in their marriage.

The couple divorced legally in 2015; since then, Lily has only been known by her mother's last name since her parents' divorce. So who is Mister Bean's wife now? Presently the actor is married to Louise Ford, a fellow comedian.

What does Lily Sastry do for a living?

She is an actress and a performer who can sing and dance burlesque. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a kid artist starring in the children's television movie, Tooth in 2004, which depicts the story of a young tooth fairy that had lost her capacity to wield magic.

In 2015 Lily stopped acting so she could concentrate on her music career. Her first important theatrical performance was a sold-out success, making her the youngest performer in a one-woman cabaret act. Recently, she released a single titled Enough with an electronic duo called ilivati.

Lily Sastry's movies

The actress has been featured in several feature-length and short films. Below is a list of her movies.

Tooth (2004) as a recruit

(2004) as a recruit Mr Bean's Holiday (2007) as Lily at the Stereo

(2007) as Lily at the Stereo Johnny English Reborn (2011) as a Girl with Crash Helmet

(2011) as a Girl with Crash Helmet The Fifty Cent Smile (2014) as Amy

Personal life

Lily is the daughter of actor Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Sastry. Photo: Ferdaus Shamim

Who is Lily Sastry dating? According to sources and research, the celebrity daughter is not dating anyone as of 2022. Instead, she has kept her love life private.

What is Lily Sastry's net worth?

There is no reliable information source regarding the actress's net worth. However, according to WorthyCelebs, her net worth is estimated between $1 million and $3 million, whereas Rowan Atkinson's net worth is $150 million.

Lily' Sastry's passion for acting started she was young, and since then, she has grown in her entertaining career, perhaps following in her father's footsteps.

