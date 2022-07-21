Who is Rosie Rivera? Age, children, spouse, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Rosie Rivera is an American TV personality and entrepreneur who rose to fame after the death of her sister Jenni Rivera. However, she has grown more popular over the years thanks to her career in the entertainment industry. Get to know her here!

Rosie Rivera is a Mexican television personality, author, entrepreneur, and mother. Photo: John Parra

If Mexican TV series and shows are your cups of tea, you may have perhaps seen Rosie River in a few of them. She is a television personality best known for featuring in Spanish-based reality TV shows. Join us as we explore what is known about her!

Profile summary and bio

Full name Rosie Amelia Rivera Date of birth 3 July 1981 Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Zodiac sign Cancer Rosie Rivera's age 41 years (as of July 2022) Gender Female Profession Actress, Author, and Entrepreneur Nationality American Parents Rosa Saavedra and Don Pedro Rosie Rivera's siblings 5 Brothers Juan, Pete, Gustavo, and Lupillo Sister Jenni (deceased) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Ex-boyfriend Rickey Husband Abel Flores Rosie Rivera's children Kassey, Samantha Chay Flores, and Elias Melek Flores Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 5'7" (1.75 m) Weight 137 lbs (60 kg) Net worth $14 million Instagram rosierivera YouTube Rosie Rivera

Who is Rosie Rivera?

Rosie Rivera is best known as the sister of the late famous singer and songwriter, Jenni Rivera. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

She is a TV personality famous for her roles in different Spanish-oriented TV reality shows. However, most people may know her as the sister of the late talented singer and songwriter Jenni Rivera.

Early life and age

The beauty was born on 3 July 1981 in Long Beach, California, United States and is 41 years old as of July 2022. Her parents are Rosa Saavedra and Don Pedro, a music producer.

Rosie Rivera hails from a musical family. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

She was raised alongside her five siblings, Jenni, Juan, Pete, Lupillo, and Gustavo Rivera. Jenni was a famous singer and songwriter who unfortunately died in December 2012 from a fatal plane crash.

Education profile

Amelia graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology, Law and Society from Long Beach City College.

Body statistics

Rosie Rivera's height is 5 ft 7 in, and her weight is approximately 137 pounds. Photo: Amy Sussman

Amelia stands tall at 5 ft 7 in and weighs approximately 137 pounds.

Acting career

The beauty debuted in the television industry in 2013 in the 3rd season of Jenni Rivera's reality show I Love Jenni. A year later, she appeared in the reality television series Rica, Famosa, Latina, alongside her family.

Writing career

The actress released her first book in February 2016, My Broken Pieces: Mending the Wounds From Sexual Abuse Through Faith, Family and Love. It narrates her sexual ordeals at a young age. The book also discloses how the faith and love of her family helped her heal.

How did Rosie Rivera get rich?

Rosie Rivera has an accumulated wealth of $14 million in 2022. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

It was after she became the trustee of Jenni's finances. Her sister Jenni tragically died in December 2012 after a plane crash near Monterrey. The Mexican banda superstar was a crowd's favourite and highly praised for songs such as Inolvidable, Basta Ya, Culpable O Inocete, and De Contrabando.

After her death, Amelia took over as the CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises. She also became in charge of Jenni's music and merchandise. Rosie Rivera's net worth stands at $14 million in 2022.

What does Rosie Rivera do now?

She is now the executor of her sister's estate and the trustee of her finances. In addition, she is in charge of Jenni's finances, brand, music, and merchandise sales.

When did Rosie Rivera get married?

Rosie Rivera is married to Abel Flores, who is ten years younger than her. Photo: JC Olivera

Amelia is off the market as she is proudly married to Abel Flores, a Christian musician. But Abel is ten years younger than the actress. However, this does not seem to be an issue in their union.

According to her book, the two met at a church in Long Beach when he was sixteen. Abel was part of the church choir, and it was love at first sight after locking eyes.

But surprisingly, the two never revealed the date when they exchanged vows. But Rosie Rivera's profiles speculate it was sometime in 2011.

Is Rosie Rivera still married to Abel Flores?

Rosie Rivera's marriage has faced several ups and downs but the love between her and her husband Abel keeps growing. Photo: Amy Graves

These two lovebirds have had their fair share of ups and downs. In their podcast, The Power of Us, Amelia revealed that she almost filed for divorce. However, the two managed to work through their differences and are still growing strong.

Does Rosie Rivera have a daughter?

She has three children, Kassey, Samantha Chay Flores, and Elias Melek Flores. Her daughter Kassey is from her previous relationship with her ex-boyfriend Rickey. Additionally, she is responsible for the five children Jennie left behind: Janney "Chiquis" Marín, Jenicka Lopez, Jacqueline Marín, Michael Marín, and Johnny Lopez.

Is Rosie Rivera a singer?

Rosie Rivera also has a gorgeous singing voice. Photo: JB Lacroix

Because Amelia hails from a family with musical roots, there have been many questions if she too can sing. Several videos of Rosie Rivera singing hits were posted online, such as Selena's Bidi Bidi Bom Bom. One thing is clear from these videos; she has vocals to pursue a music career.

Rosie Rivera's house

There are speculations that Amelia lives in her late sister's house, but that is not the case. Instead, she resides in her home in Long Beach, California.

Rosie Rivera is the youngest member of her family of singers, La Dinastia Rivera. She is a woman who wears many hats as she is an actress, entrepreneur, podcaster, author, and mother.

