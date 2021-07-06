Michael Marín Rivera: age, kid, parents, movies, social media, worth

Michael Marín Rivera lost his mother, Jenni Rivera, in a plane crash. She was a famous Mexican-American Banda singer. Michael Marín is a drawing artist, and he calls himself "Michelangelo" on Instagram. Michelangelo is a legendary Italian Renaissance artist. The singer's son often appears on his family's reality show. In 2019, Michael Marín painted his mother's portrait on the wall of one of his hometown's buildings.

Michael Marín keeps well-groomed beards and loves street fashion. Photo: @JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Michael Marín and his siblings commemorated their mother on Day of the Dead. His love for comics helps him connect with his half-brother, Jonny, who is ten years younger than Michael Marín. He also visits cultural and historical sites in Mexico and spends time with his Mexican relatives to honour his heritage. Michael Marín faced several legal accusations before and after his mother's death.

Michael Marín Rivera's profile summary

Full name: Trinidad Angelo Marín Rivera

Trinidad Angelo Marín Rivera Famous as: Michael Rivera

Michael Rivera Date of birth: 11th September 1991

11th September 1991 Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA

Long Beach, California, USA Age: 29 years as of 2020

29 years as of 2020 Career: Actor and drawing artist

Actor and drawing artist Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mexican-American

Mexican-American Siblings: 5

5 Marital status: Single

Single Children: 1

1 Height: 5 feet 8 Inches

5 feet 8 Inches Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Net worth: $700,000

$700,000 Michael Rivera's Instagram account: mighk_rivera

Michael Marín Rivera's biography

Michael Marín Rivera's birthday is on 11th September. Since he was born in 1991, Michael Marín Rivera's age is 29 as of 2020. The celebrity was born and raised in Long Beach, California, USA, alongside his siblings.

Trinidad Marín attending La Condesa Restaurant Grand Opening at La Condesa in Santa Monica, California. Photo: @JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Most fans are shocked whenever they discover that Michael is not his real name. So, what is Michael Marín Rivera's real name? Michael Marín Rivera's full name is Trinidad Angelo Marín Rivera.

Michael Marín Rivera's family

Jenni Rivera gave birth to José Trinidad Marín's child, Janney, in 1985 while she was in high school. Her fans know her as Chiquis, and she won a Latin Grammy award in 2020. The singer later married her baby daddy, and they gave birth to Jacqueline (1989) and Marín (1991).

She divorced Michael Marín Rivera's dad in 1992, alleging he was abusive. Jenni's younger sister, Rosie, also accused him of molesting her from the age of 8. Police investigations revealed that he also molested his daughters.

Jose went on a run for nine years. However, the police arrested him in 2009, and he got a 31-year jail sentence. She met Juan Lopez in 1997. In 2009, the police detained Lopez two weeks after their wedding.

The late Jenni performing onstage at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Lopez served a six-month sentence for human trafficking people across the Mexican border into the US. While in prison, some men gang-raped his wife inside her car by the roadside. When Juan came out of jail, the couple reunited and gave birth to Jenicka (1997) and Johnny Angel (2001).

Juan's infidelity made Jenni file for a divorce in 2005. The man was convicted of drug charges in 2007, and he died of pneumonia in jail. She married a baseball player named Esteban Loaiza in 2010. The singer filed for divorce 12 months later.

Jenni suspected that Esteban had an affair with her daughter, Janney, who denied the allegations. Her mother died before confirming her suspicions and finalizing the divorce.

Janney and her spouse, Lorenzo Mendez, have faced many marital challenges. Meanwhile, Jacqueline and her husband, Michael Campos, are in a shaky marriage. She has four children: Jenavieve Campos, Jordan Campos, Julian Campos and Jaylah Yanez.

From left to right is Johnny, Jenicka, Chiquis (Janney), Jacqie, and Michael. Photo: @JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Michael Marín Rivera's kid

Michael Marín Rivera's daughter, Luna Amira Marin Ibarra, is eight years old. She was born on 28th August 2012 before Micahel's mother died. Michael was 20 years old at that time. Unfortunately, Trinidad Marín and Drea Ibarra, the girl's mother, broke up in 2013. The two dated for only two years. Who is Michael Marín Rivera's wife? The celebrity is still single.

Michael Marín Rivera's accusations

In 2010, he pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges. Trinidad Marín was 19, while the girl in question was 16. His family was attending the Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami, where Jenni won five awards. The molestation charges were dropped; therefore, Trinidad was never convicted.

Miami cops arrested him on 21st February 2013 for minor vandalism acts, and the damages were estimated to be approximately $200 to $1,000. He was released on a $1000 bail. The incident happened a few months after his mother's death.

Jenni's portrait made by her son. Photo: @mighk_rivera

Source: Instagram

Jenni Rivera's plane crashed in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on 9th December 2012, killing the 43 years old musician and her attorney, publicist, and makeup artists. Besides travelling in unsafe conditions, the Learjet 25 was faulty, and the pilot was exhausted because of overworking.

Michael Marín Rivera's movies include Fighting (2009), It's Complicated (2009), and The Beaver (2011). Is Michael Marín Rivera on social media? He is active on Instagram. Michael Marín Rivera's net worth is more than $700,000.

Michael Marín Rivera is the next big star in the drawing and acting industry. He learned to be a responsible father at a young age. Trinidad currently ensures that his mother's memories stay alive by maintaining unity among his siblings.

READ ALSO: Sarah Lancashire: 10 things you didn't know about the British actress

Sarah Lancashire is one of the highest-paid British actresses. Her complicated love life is an open book to the public, and people criticize her over the years for dating married men. Those men ended up divorcing their wives and marrying her.

Briefly.co.za recently touched on Sarah Lancashire's life. She is a mother of three sons and keeps her private life off social media. How did Sarah meet her ex and current spouse?

Source: Briefly.co.za