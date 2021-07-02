Jenicka Lopez's age, siblings, parents, career, weight loss, net worth

Jenicka Lopez is no new name to showbiz in America. She has been in front of the camera for more than a decade. Her fame has transitioned into a full-own career. Apart from amassing hundreds of thousands of fans on social media, she has turned fame into a burgeoning paycheck. Her biography gives an account of her rise to fame.

Jenicka Lopez was born into a family that adored showbiz. Her mother was an author, actress, singer and songwriter; hence, she inspired her path in life. As a reality TV actress, she had the better part of her teenage years documented and currently shares snippets of her life as a YouTuber. Jenicka Lopez's biography unveils some of the unknown facts about her life.

Jenicka Lopez's biography

In April 2020, the talented YouTuber was named among the Spanish magazine's 50 Most Beautiful Faces, which caused most people to congratulate her. Apart from the win, in 2019, she bought her first house and has, over the years, bagged brand collaborations with renowned brands. While one might think she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, her biography dictates otherwise.

Jenicka Lopez's age

How old is Jenicka Lopez Rivera? She was born on 3rd October 1997 to Jenni Rivera and Juan Lopez. As of July 2021. she is twenty-three years old. Jenicka Lopez's birthday is in three months, and she will be turning twenty-four.

Jenicka Lopez's parents

The talented YouTuber was born to Jenni Rivera and Juan Lopez in the United States of America. Jenni, her mother, is a celebrated Mexican-American singer, songwriter, author and actress and was married to Juan between 1997 and 2003. Jenna died in December 2012. Jenicka Lopez's dad, on the other hand, died in July 2009.

Jenicka Lopez's siblings

The Instagram star is the eldest child born from her parents' marriage. She has a younger brother, Johnny, who is four years younger than her. So, if you are wondering, are Jenicka and Johnny twins? No, they are not.

She also has three older siblings born from her mother's marriage to Trino Marín, which lasted eight years. Her elder siblings are Chiquis Rivera, Jacquie Campos and Michael Marin.

Jenicka Lopez's career

While not much information is known about the Instagram star's education and childhood life, she had a supportive mother who influenced her love for acting. She made her acting debut in 2011 on her family show; I Love Jenni. She featured in the show alongside famous family members like Lupillo Rivera and Rosie.

Her natural appearance on camera influenced her role in the spin-off series The Riveras, which aired between 2016 and 2019. Being in the limelight also influenced her career as a social media personality.

To date, Instagram star has created an identity that is different from her acting career. She has earned global recognition through her YouTube channel, which boasts of having more than 150,000 subscribers. Her posts on the platform are in the beauty and lifestyle niche. Her goal is to re-introduce herself and re-write the notion of being the youngest daughter of the Lopez-Rivera clan.

Jenicka Lopez's Instagram

What does Jenicka Lopez do for a living? On Instagram, she has garnered an audience of more than one 1 million followers. As a social media personality, she is a digital influencer and marketer. The talented YouTuber has worked with renowned brands like Fashion Nova, especially in their plus-size category.

Jenicka Lopez's net worth in 2021

The Instagram star has been in the entertainment scene for more than a decade now. Her fame has been instrumental to her net worth. Although the details of her net worth are unclear, she is estimated to be worth between $1 million to $5.5 million.

Jenicka Lopez's house

Would you believe that Miss Lopez owned a home at the age of twenty-two? How inspiring is that? She documented her process on YouTube.

Jenicka Lopez's weight loss

What happened to Lopez? The talented YouTuber is confident enough to discuss her weight on social media, especially in the wake of slimmer bodies getting more attention.

In fact, for the longest time, Miss Lopez was always a chubby kid. However, she jumped on the bandwagon with the craze about losing weight and leading a healthy lifestyle. Nonetheless, her strategy is different. She advocates for a healthy lifestyle and not watered-down weight loss methods.

Despite the glorification of any weight loss journey, the Instagram star is happy about her body and every stage of her transformation.

Jenicka Lopez's biography depicts a young woman passionate about her goals and enjoys what she does. She has accomplished so much at her age. If her parents were alive, they would be proud of her.

