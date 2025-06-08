Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has urged caution in rushing South Africa’s U-20 players into the senior national team, despite their recent triumph in the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

The Belgian tactician claimed the Amajitas don't have players alike Lamine Yamal or Lionel Messi yet, and they should be allowed to grow.

Broos is a coach who always trusts in youngsters recently including Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mohau Nkota, and Simphiwe Selepe, in his Bafana Bafana squad but wants to take it easy with the under-20 side.

Broos cautions against U-20 hype

In a recent interview, Broos advised against overhyping the young players.

“I don’t think we need to rush these young players,” Broos told journalists. “They’ve achieved fantastic results by winning the AFCON, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready for Bafana Bafana just yet. It’s still too early.”

Broos emphasized the importance of allowing the youngsters to gain international experience at their own level before making the step up.

“With the U-20 World Cup just three months away, I believe it’s far more beneficial for them to compete there first. They’ll face strong teams and talented players, which will be a valuable learning experience.”

“We shouldn't underestimate the level of the World Cup. Their development should go through that before being thrown into the senior national team setup.”

Source: Briefly News