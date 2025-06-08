Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Tefu Mashamaite has praised the resilience and leadership shown by the club’s current skipper Yusuf Maart, after scoring a match-winning goal in the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates, calling it a moment of true redemption.

Maart has been one of the Kaizer Chiefs players who has been mostly criticised by fans and pundits this season due to his performance, but he redeemed himself by scoring the most important goal for the club this campaign.

Mashamaite was the last captain to lift a title for the Glamour Boys in 2015 before Maart ended the wait this season by lifting the Nedbank Cup.

Mashamaite speaks on Maart's criticism & redemption this season

Mashamaite, in an interview with iDiskiTimes, admitted that criticism is part of football and your status could change within a minute.

The former South African international hailed Maart for stepping up when it mattered most this season.

“That’s the nature of football, one minute you’re a hero, the next you’re a zero,” Mashamaite told iDiski Times.

“You have to understand what you’re signing up for the moment you lace up your boots.”

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender was full of admiration for the young captain’s ability to rise under pressure.

“I’m just happy for him. Scoring the winning goal as a captain, that’s what leadership is about. In a high-stakes moment, he raised his hand and said, ‘This is why I wear the armband. This is why the team believes in me.’”

Mashamaite added that, after enduring criticism and pressure, the goal was a well-earned reward.

“He deserves this happiness. Despite all the blame and pressure, he’s kept grinding and kept showing up. This should be a moment of redemption, and a chance to leave his mark in the history of Kaizer Chiefs.”

Source: Briefly News