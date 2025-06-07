Kaizer Chiefs Target Earns High Praises From Coach After Performance Against Bafana
Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Feisal Salum has earned the praise of Tanzania national team coach Hemed Suleiman after his performance during their international friendly match against South Africa.
The Azam FC midfielder featured in the goalless draw against Bafana Bafana at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Hugo Broos dropped all Kaizer Chiefs players from his squad for the international friendly matches after initially including Yusuf Maart, Bruce Bvuma, and Mduduzi Shabalala in his 41-man preliminary list.
Suleiman hails Salum amid links with Kaizer Chiefs
Salum has been one of the top targets for Kaizer Chiefs over the past two summers, but the Tanzanian international is still bound to a contract with Azam FC until the end of next season. The Glamour Boys are reportedly not giving up on signing the Tanzanian midfielder this summer, though rumours suggest that the club has yet to make an official offer to Azam FC.
Amakhosi fans got a glimpse of what they could expect from Salum if they signed him this summer when he featured against Bafana Bafana at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday evening. After the match, Suleiman praised Salum, rating him as the best in his position in the NBC Premier League. He went on to claim that the midfielder could play for any team and in any league, given his quality.
“Feisal, he has a quality like South African players, so for me, when he is coming here, he can play at any team, and I think he is a good midfielder in Tanzania at the moment,” Suleiman told the media.
“So, he is a good player, still young, we need to support him, but he is a good player. He can play anywhere.”
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.