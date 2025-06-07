Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Feisal Salum has earned the praise of Tanzania national team coach Hemed Suleiman after his performance during their international friendly match against South Africa.

The Azam FC midfielder featured in the goalless draw against Bafana Bafana at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Hugo Broos dropped all Kaizer Chiefs players from his squad for the international friendly matches after initially including Yusuf Maart, Bruce Bvuma, and Mduduzi Shabalala in his 41-man preliminary list.

Suleiman hails Salum amid links with Kaizer Chiefs

Salum has been one of the top targets for Kaizer Chiefs over the past two summers, but the Tanzanian international is still bound to a contract with Azam FC until the end of next season. The Glamour Boys are reportedly not giving up on signing the Tanzanian midfielder this summer, though rumours suggest that the club has yet to make an official offer to Azam FC.

Amakhosi fans got a glimpse of what they could expect from Salum if they signed him this summer when he featured against Bafana Bafana at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday evening. After the match, Suleiman praised Salum, rating him as the best in his position in the NBC Premier League. He went on to claim that the midfielder could play for any team and in any league, given his quality.

“Feisal, he has a quality like South African players, so for me, when he is coming here, he can play at any team, and I think he is a good midfielder in Tanzania at the moment,” Suleiman told the media.

“So, he is a good player, still young, we need to support him, but he is a good player. He can play anywhere.”

Source: Briefly News