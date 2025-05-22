Hugo Broos included three Kaizer Chiefs stars in his 41-man Bafana Bafana squad for South Africa's international friendly games in June

The Belgian manager also included two Orlando Pirates youngsters after their blistering performance for the Sea Robbers in the second half of the season

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was excluded from the list alongside Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana and England-based striker Lyle Foster

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named his 41-man preliminary squad for South Africa’s international friendly matches, reportedly against two African countries in June.

According to reports, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has yet to make an official announcement regarding the opponents, but it is said that Broos’ men will face Tanzania and Namibia in South Africa.

The Belgian coach included three Kaizer Chiefs stars in the squad following the Glamour Boys’ historic Nedbank Cup triumph, which ended their ten-year trophy drought with a win over Orlando Pirates.

Yusuf Maart, who scored the winning goal in the final, was named in the squad alongside Mduduzi Shabalala and Bruce Bvuma.

After Orlando Pirates rejected Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s inclusion in the Amajita team for the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, the midfielder has been rewarded with a place in the senior squad, alongside his teammate Simphiwe Selepe.

Bafana Preliminary Squad for June Friendlies

Notable absentees from Broos’ preliminary squad include Ronwen Williams, Percy Tau, Lyle Foster, and Elias Mokwana. Meanwhile, the squad features 12 new faces as the coach looks to refresh the team ahead of the upcoming friendlies.

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News