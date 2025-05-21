"Kaizer Chiefs Was My Childhood Dream," Says Amajita Star Smythe-Lowe
- The 18-year-old Amajita goalkeeper has expressed interest in potentially playing for his childhood club, Kaizer Chiefs, in the future
- Smythe-Lowe played a crucial role in helping South Africa win their first-ever U-20 Afcon title and was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament, attracting international attention
- The goalkeeper’s move to Portugal during the 2020 pandemic was not football related. He initially relocated for family reasons but ended up launching his football career abroad with Estoril Praia
Amajita goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe has hinted at a potential return to South Africa, with his boyhood club Kaizer Chiefs firmly on his radar. The 18-year-old, who plies his trade with Portuguese top-flight outfit Estoril Praia's U-19 team, was instrumental in helping South Africa clinch their maiden Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title in Cairo this past weekend.
The shot-stopper was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament, following a string of standout performances, culminating in a clean sheet during Amajita’s 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final at the June 30 Stadium.
A hero’s welcome for Afcon champions
Speaking at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, where the triumphant Amajita squad was met with jubilant scenes led by well-known supporters such as Botha Msila, Masilo Machaka and Saddam Maake, Smythe-Lowe expressed admiration for the club he supported as a child.
“I supported Chiefs when I was younger, so it’s definitely a possibility for the future. But for now, I’m focused on continuing my development in Portugal.”
Staying grounded amid rising interest
Despite the growing attention following his Afcon heroics, the teenager remains grounded.
“I'm only 18. Right now, I just want to go back to Portugal, rest for a bit, and get back to work. The U-20 World Cup in Chile is my next target,” Smythe-Lowe said, referring to the global tournament scheduled between 27 September and 19 October.
From Ubuntu to Europe: The unlikely journey
Smythe-Lowe’s journey to Europe wasn’t initially driven by football aspirations. The young goalkeeper revealed that his family relocated to Portugal during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic after his mother took a sabbatical.
“We had visited Portugal before, so we decided to give it a shot for a year. I was playing for Ubuntu in Cape Town at the time, but I didn’t really take football seriously back then. Moving overseas wasn’t about turning professional; it was just a family decision. But when you put in the work, opportunities eventually follow.”
Eyes on the world stage
With Amajita having secured World Cup qualification through their Afcon victory, Smythe-Lowe is now focused on making an impact on the global stage, while keeping the dream of donning the black and gold of Kaizer Chiefs alive for the future.
