South Africa under-20 side are currently in the final of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations after defeating the Flying Eagles of Nigeria in the semis

Amajita will face Morocco in the final of the competition at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening

A Sports journalist in an exclusive chat with Briefly News mentioned three players from the SA U-20 team Kaizer Chiefs should consider signing

South Africa's Under-20 side are having a good outing at the ongoing CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. They are in the final, where they will face Morocco at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening.

Amajita lost their first game in the competition against hosts Egypt but went on a good run to reach the final, defeating bitter rivals Nigeria in the semi-finals.

They are one of the four teams that will represent Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South America, Chile, later this year.

Three SA U20 Stars Chiefs Should Sign

Sports journalist Michael Afolayan, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, suggested some of the players who have had an amazing outing in the tournament and advised top clubs in the Premier Soccer League to invest in them this summer.

He singled out three players who should be earning a move to top clubs in the South African league, especially Kaizer Chiefs, who are currently working on adding new quality players to their ranks.

"South Africa have been superb in the tournament so far. Against Nigeria, they were not really on the forefront, but if you watch their gameplay, you will know they are a disciplined side. Shout out to the coach (Ray Mdaka)," he said.

"I have been watching them closely since the knockout stages, as they became a potential opponent for the Flying Eagles, and I can say three players have caught my attention.

"You see the goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe is a solid shot-stopper. I’ve learnt that he plays in Europe, but if he's not getting regular playing time there, he can consider coming back to the PSL. A move to Kaizer Chiefs would be beneficial for him because the club is currently looking for a goalkeeper.

"Tylon Smith is another player who has been amazing in the competition, and it wouldn’t be far-fetched if he's named the best defender in the tournament, or even wins the big award of Player of the Tournament.

"He is 20 years old now. Amakhosi can sign him from Stellenbosch and loan him back there, or he could play one more season for their DDC side.

"Shakiel April has been sensational for the team as well, but I think it would be hard for Kaizer Chiefs to get him from Cape Town City this summer. However, he's a player they can put on their wishlist as he offers a lot of creativity upfront."

Afolayan also commented on the possibility of Amajita winning the final against the Young Atlas Lions of Morocco.

"Well, I think they have a very big chance of beating Morocco in the final; they just need to be more disciplined than they were against Nigeria," he added.

"They also need to defend better and not give away loads of chances to the North Africans."

A win for Amajita will secure their first title in the competition after finishing runner-up in 1997 and clinching bronze medal in 2019.

Mdaka disappointed over Pirates’ decision on Mbokazi

Briefly News also reported that Raymond Mdaka expressed his disappointment after Orlando Pirates opted not to release Mbekezeli Mbokazi for South Africa’s under-20 squad ahead of the upcoming AFCON tournament.

Mbokazi has been a key figure in Mdaka’s side, playing a vital role in their defensive setup. However, his recent breakthrough into the Pirates’ first team prompted the Soweto giants to retain the promising young defender, prioritising his contributions at club level.

Source: Briefly News