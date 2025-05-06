Mamelodi Sundowns have made the decision to part ways with one of the most expensive signing this summer after he failed to justify his transfer fee

The Pretoria giants signed the player for a reported transfer fee of R45 million in 2024, but was loaned out after failing to convince the coaches with his performance

The Brazilians are planning on reducing their large squad with their head coach, Miguel Cardoso, preferring to work with a smaller squad

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to have reached an agreement with one of their most expensive signings regarding the termination of his contract.

The Premier Soccer League giants are working on downsizing their squad ahead of the 2025-26 season, as they plan to let go of some players who are now surplus to requirements.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso disclosed upon his arrival that he prefers to work with a smaller squad, and he's facing issues working with the large group currently at Chloorkop.

The Portuguese manager has done well with the large squad at his disposal since his arrival. He is on course to win the eighth Betway Premiership title in a row for Masandawana and is also in the CAF Champions League final, where they will face Pyramids FC.

The only blemish since his arrival was failing to make the Nedbank Cup final after the Brazilians were knocked out by Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals, courtesy of a controversial late goal.

Sundowns Reach Agreement to Release Esquivel

According to Soccer Laduma, Sundowns have cut ties with Matías Esquivel, who they reportedly signed from CA Talleres for R45 million.

Esquivel, who signed a four-year deal with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2023, is now set to part ways with the club entirely, with an official exit expected as early as next month.

However, the Argentine midfielder found it difficult to adapt to life in Africa and was eventually sent on loan back to his former side, CA Talleres, in August 2024.

A source close to Soccer Laduma confirmed that the decision has been made between both parties, and the midfielder will not be part of the Brazilians' squad for next season.

“As things stand, the decision is virtually final — Esquivel won’t be part of the squad next season,” a source close to the situation told Soccer Laduma.

“He’s among the players expected to be offloaded, and word is he’ll be heading back to his parent club in Argentina.”

Cardoso is expected to continue as Sundowns coach next season unless something drastic happens before the end of this current campaign.

It's still not clear if the former Nantes coach will want new players in his team for next season.

Source: Briefly News