Orlando Pirates are reportedly interested in signing a top transfer target for Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs since last summer

The Buccaneers are said to have opened negotiations with the player's camp but the deal is still at the early stages and it's far from being done

The Glamour Boys coach once worked with the player and was hoping to reunite with him at the Naturena and has been chasing him since last year

Orlando Pirates have reportedly opened talks with Nasreddine Nabi's top transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs, Fiston Mayele, ahead of the summer.

The Buccaneers are already working on strengthening their squad after missing out on a place in the final of the CAF Champions League and are also close to losing the Betway Premiership to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Sea Robbers are currently sitting second on the Premier Soccer League log but are clinging to a slim hope that the Brazilians might slip up in their next couple of games.

Orlando Pirates have reportedly open transfer talks with Fiston Mayele amid links with Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @PyramidsFC.

Pirates still have a good chance of ending the season with a trophy as they would be taking on the Glamour Boys in the final of the Nedbank Cup this weekend.

Jose Riveiro has already announced that he will be leaving the Bucs at the end of the season, which means a new manager will take the reins next campaign.

One of the main reasons the Sea Robbers failed to mount a serious challenge for the title this season was the inability of their strikers to be prolific in front of goal. In response, they are aiming to address this issue by bringing in a top striker this summer.

Pirates Open Negotiations with Mayele

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Pirates have opened negotiations with Fiston Mayele, despite the striker being heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs since last summer.

The DR Congo striker is considered one of the best players in African club football this season, and reports have suggested that he could reunite with Nasreddine Nabi at Kaizer Chiefs. Nabi worked with Mayele during his time at Young Africans in Tanzania, leading to speculation that the duo could rejoin forces at Naturena.

Mayele single-handedly led Pyramids FC to a victory over Pirates in the CAF Champions League semi-finals, scoring a brace in the second leg in Cairo.

Fiston Mayele linked with a summer move to Orlando Pirates from Pyramids FC. Photo: @PyramidsFC.

The 30-year-old striker’s impressive performance against the Bucs put him on the radar of the Soweto giants. A source shared with Soccer Laduma that discussions have taken place between Pirates and the player's camp, though the negotiations are still in their early stages.

“Discussions have taken place, but things are still in the early stages,” the source revealed.

“Mayele’s representatives are exploring the interest and gauging whether Pirates are ready to commit. With the club actively seeking a reliable goal-scorer, Mayele is open to a move.”

Riveiro reacts after equalling Baxter's Soweto Derby record

Briefly News earlier reported that Riveiro has commented after equalling Stuart Baxter's record in the Soweto derby.

The Spanish coach will be going for the outright record when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup this weekend.

