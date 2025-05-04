The Nedbank Cup final between the two Soweto clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, is tipped to be one of the biggest games this season in the Premier Soccer League.

The two teams are sworn enemies as they share the same city and would want to give bragging rights to their respective fans when the face of the final of the cup competition.

Pirates are heading into the final with a better record against Kaizer Chiefs this season in the Betway Premiership, with the Sea Robbers winning their two encounters against Amakhosi.

Why Pirates are favourites to win Nedbank Cup

Briefly News in an exclusive chat with Sport Journalist Uche Anuma shared his thoughts ahead of another blockbuster Soweto derby this weekend.

He explained why Pirates are well positioned to win the tournament compared to Chiefs that knocked out last year's finalist Mamelodi Sundowns in the semis.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Orlando Pirates are the obvious favourites to win the Nedbank Cup, I don't think anyone can argue that even Chiefs' fans will agree but as fan they will always stay behind their team," he said.

"Irrespective of the fact that anything can happen in a derby, Pirates have shown that they have what it takes and know how to coin out result against Kaizer Chiefs this season.

"They won both games in the league by a one goal margin, but it's a confidence booster for them going into the final.

"They are also gingered on making history by winning the competition three times in a row, and what better way to that if not against your fiercest rivals."

Source: Briefly News