Kaizer Chiefs are working on cutting ties with a South African forward after failing to meet expectation since joining the club two seasons ago

The Glamour Boys have struggled for most part of the season and are ready to offload some of their first team players this summer to create space for new arrivals

The Soweto giants spent a reported transfer fee of R5 million when they signed the player from their Premier Soccer League rivals in 2023

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly ready to part ways with South African striker Ranga Chivaviro after he failed to meet expectations during his two seasons at the club.

Nasreddine Nabi's side are working on bolstering their squad for next season and will be letting some players leave to create space for new signings.

The main reason Amakhosi are focusing on strengthening their squad is the poor performance this season. They are currently ranked outside the top eight in the Betway Premiership and have lost their last two matches: a 2-1 loss to Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium, followed by another 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to cut ties with South African striker Ranga Chivaviro. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Chivaviro is reportedly one of the players the Tunisian tactician has decided to offload at the end of the season. The 32-year-old joined the Glamour Boys from Marumo Gallants in 2023 for a reported transfer fee of R5 million but has failed to meet expectations since moving to Naturena.

Kaizer Chiefs set to offload Ranga Chivaviro this summer

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Kaizer Chiefs have decided to part ways with Chivaviro this summer after he struggled to impress over the past two seasons.

The South African forward has scored just nine goals in 45 matches for the Glamour Boys.

A source close to Soccer Laduma revealed that the former Marumo Gallants star is one of the players expected to be shown the exit doors next month.

Ranga Chivaviro is set to leave Kaizer Chiefs after failing to meet expectations since joining Amakhosi in 2023. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

“There’s talk within the club that a number of players will be shown the door at the end of the season, and from what I’ve heard, Ranga Chivaviro is among them,” a source close to the situation told Soccer Laduma.

“Before Makabi Lilepo arrived, there were discussions about possibly extending Ranga’s stay, but those plans seem to have changed. It looks like his time at Kaizer Chiefs is coming to an end.”

There's yet to be a report about clubs showing interest in signing Chivaviro from Kaizer Chiefs, but he will most likely stay in the Premier Soccer League after leaving.

Pirates open talks with Kaizer Chiefs target

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates have open negotiations with a top transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs in the summer.

The Glamour Boys have been chasing the player since Nasreddine Nabi joined the club last season, but were unable to convince him to leave his club last summer.

The Tunisian tactician once worked with the player during his time with Young Africans in the Tanzanian Premier League.

