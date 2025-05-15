South Africa’s U-20 national team reached the AFCON U-20 final after a narrow 1-0 victory over Nigeria

Defender Tylon Smith scored the decisive header in the 66th minute, marking his first goal of the tournament and sealing South Africa’s place in the final

South Africans flooded social media with praise and excitement, hailing the team’s performance and expressing hope for a championship win

South Africa’s Under-20 national team have reached the final of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the second time after 1997, following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nigeria at the Suez Canal Stadium on Thursday night.

South Africans took to social media in numbers, praising the U-20 side’s grit, unity, and fighting spirit. Image: iDiski/X

Tylon Smith’s header sends Amajita to AFCON final

A powerful header from towering defender Tylon Smith in the 66th minute proved decisive. The goal, his first of the tournament, came at a crucial time and was enough to separate the two sides in a tense semi-final clash between long-standing continental rivals.

Amajita to face Morocco or Egypt in AFCON U-20 final

Amajita will now await the winner between Morocco and Egypt, who were scheduled to contest the second semi-final later in the evening. The final is set for Sunday.

Nigeria, meanwhile, will contest the third-place play-off on the same day against the loser of the North African duel.

Coach Raymond Mdaka’s tactical tweaks pay off

Head coach Raymond Mdaka made two changes to the starting XI that triumphed over DR Congo in the quarterfinals, handing first starts of the competition to Kgomotso Madiba and Thabang Mahlangu.

Amajita players celebrate reaching their second-ever AFCON U-20 final after edging Nigeria 1-0. Image: iDiski/X

Nigeria dominates first Half, Amajita respond strongly after break

South Africa began the match cautiously, with Nigeria dominating possession and creating several dangerous chances, testing goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe repeatedly in the first half.

Whatever Mdaka said at the interval appeared to spark a response, as Amajita returned from the break with renewed energy and composure. The shift in momentum paid off midway through the second period when Smith rose highest to head home the winner from a set piece.

A great night for South African youth football

It was a moment of brilliance that secured South Africa's passage to a historic final — a night to remember for the players, the technical team, and the nation.

Fans react as Amajita reach AFCON U-20 final

South Africans took to social media to celebrate the Amajita's heroic 1-0 victory over Nigeria in the AFCON Under-20 semi-final. Here's what some had to say:

Peace Nation:

"Smith has been the best SA player throughout the tournament. Him and Maku are phenomenal. Also impressed by Sibiya."

Nyakallo:

"Been supporting the boys since the beginning of the tournament, I must say it, they are going to win it."

Koketsoe:

"Congradulations boys, well deserved."

Rivaldo:

"Congratulations 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

King Mhlto:

"The pain in Lagos is real 😂😂😂😂😂"

2025 Nedbank Cup:

"NO DNA, JUST RSA 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇿🇦🥳🥳🥳"

