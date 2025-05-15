Connie Ferguson has been confirmed as an honoured guest and judge at the Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 pageant

The Miss Universe Zimbabwe board announced Connie Ferguson's participation on Instagram

Fans celebrated the announcement and highlighted her judging capabilities, using Miss South Africa as an example

Connie Ferguson announced as Miss Zimbabwe 2025 judge. Image: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson’s experience as a model will come in handy as she heads to Zimbabwe over the weekend.

Connie Ferguson joins Miss Zimbabwe 2025

Connie Ferguson has been confirmed as the guest of honour and judge at the Miss Zimbabwe 2025 competition on Saturday, 17 May. Miss Universe Zimbabwe took to Instagram and confirmed Connie Ferguson as the guest of honour and judge. Miss Universe Zimbabwe then gave a profile of the Kings of Joburg actress. The post read:

“We are thrilled to announce that the iconic Connie Ferguson @connie_ferguson will be joining us as the Guest of Honour and Guest Judge at the Miss Universe Zimbabwe Grand Finale! A true role model whose legacy inspires women across Africa.”

See the post below:

Fans approve of Connie Ferguson's appointment

Netizens filled the comments with praise and admiration for Connie Ferguson. Some pointed out that she was one of the judges when Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss South Africa.

Here are some of the comments:

preciousrose._official gushed:

“No way, y’all did not? Nka screama. A whole icon. Miss Universe Zimbabwe has our interest at heart ⭐️ ❤️”

missuniverseza highlighted:

“She was a judge the year Zozi Tunzi was crowned Miss SA, so let’s just say she has a good eye for spotting a Miss Universe.”crowned

Gamelaisha said:

“👏Yes, legend 👏Excited for the ladies, but can take the fact that Queen Sakhile Dube’s reign is now complete. Hopefully we can see her again on Miss Grand International 😍”

tee_runanga responded:

“Wow😍🔥🔥❤️❤️ I can’t wait to see the Queen Connie Ferguson at Miss Universe Zimbabwe 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

esonojok__ added:

“I have a feeling this year, this event is going to be fun.”

What you should know about Miss Zimbabwe 2025

According to The Herald, Miss Zimbabwe 2025 will be held at Harare’s Hippodrome on Saturday, 17 May 2025.

Apart from Connie Ferguson, Miss Universe Zimbabwe has roped in Miss Zimbabwe-Diaspora 2017 Roseanna Hall, Pan African executive banker George Nheweyembwa; Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 Brooke Bruk Jackson; award-winning content creator and blogger Paloma Mlunjwana; former model Tsungai Makwanya; and Zak Hawa.

Zimbabwean TV and radio personalities Arthur Evans and Becky K will be the MCs, while Enzo Ishall and Tammy Moyo will entertain attendees.

The Miss Zimbabwe 2025 finalists are Onesimo Nkomo, a mother from Bulawayo; Samkhele Dhlamini; Charmaine Emmanuel; Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 Chiedza Mhosva, who is now married; Brenda Kadewe; Rumbidzai Muzopa; Miss Zimbabwe 2015 Annie Grace Mutambu; Talic Magaiza and Lyshanda Moyo.

Connie Ferguson's mansion reportedly for sale

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson allegedly listed her Johannesburg mansion for sale.

Sources said that Ferguson's Poortview mansion, which is situated in the north of Johannesburg, has been listed for R50 million.

The Roodepoort mansion has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and 11 garages, 13 parking spaces, and a private shooting range. The mansion also has two swimming pools, a home cinema, and a super tube slide, among other features.

