Black Coffee celebrated his mom, Faith Dandala, as she turned a year older on Monday, 12 May

The award-winning South African producer and DJ penned a touching message to his mother on her special day

Celebrities and fans filled the comments section with love and affection for Mama Coffee

Black Coffee honoured his mother on her 65th birthday.

Source: Instagram

Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Black Coffee doesn’t hide his love for his mother. Previously, the Wish You Were Here hitmaker revealed that he stayed with his mother while finalising his divorce from actress Enhle Mbali.

Black Coffee celebrates mom on her 65th birthday

As per tradition, Black Coffee took to his Instagram account on Monday, 12 May and celebrated his mother Faith Dandala on her birthday. The Grammy Award winner shared pictures of his mother over the years.

The We Dance Again hitmaker paired the pictures with a caption that spoke highly of his mom. Black Coffee expressed his gratitude to her and declared his undying love. The post was captioned:

“Happy birthday to our dearest mother, the reason we exist and deeply grounded. We are so blessed to call you mother. We love you dearly. Thank you for everything. Madosini ❤️”

Netizens celebrate Black Coffee's mom

Entertainment industry colleagues such as Oskido, Anele Mdoda and Somizi, among many others, joined Black Coffee’s fans and filled the comments with celebratory messages.

Here are some of the comments:

oskidoibelieve said:

“Happy birthday to our queen, Mama. The love, strength, and wisdom you’ve passed down shaped legends. Thank you for always welcoming me like a son and for your prayers. We celebrate you today and always.”

zintathu responded:

“Nam, she is my mom so happy Mother’s Day 😍”

somizi gushed:

“My super mama.”

purplemiami gushed:

“Mama Coffee raised a humble son and a great person all around. Happy birthday to her ❤️”

valentina_cisternino replied:

“❤️ Behind every great artist, there is an even bigger mother! Best wishes to today’s true legend. ❤️”

arasisingaram shared:

“@realblackcoffee I remember treating your mom as her dentist. She is always the most elegant, kind and gentle person. A pleasure to have at our clinic. ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day Mama ❤️”

Black Coffee defends ex-wife and girlfriend from trolls

Meanwhile, DJ Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, showed love to Enhle Mbali and Victoria Gonzalez.

The DJ trended after the internet compared his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, and his rumoured bae, Venezuelan model, Victoria Gonzalez.

Black Coffee lost his cool after a social media user stirred up some drama by asking users whether his move from Enhle to Victoria was an upgrade or downgrade.

The characteristically calm producer stunned the internet when he responded with a derogatory Xhosa word.

Black Coffee shows love to Scotts Maphuma

Black Coffee is also known for mentoring artists. Briefly News reported that Black Coffee attempted to get Scotts Maphuma uncancelled.

The Your Eyes hitmaker took to social media and gave Maphuma a shout-out as Mzansi disciplined him for his words on L-tido's podcast.

Black Coffee's attempt was in vain as Mzansi remained adamant about teaching Scotts Maphuma a lesson, saying not even the Grammy Award winner could fix things.

