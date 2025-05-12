Minnie Dlamini shared a heartfelt post on Mother's Day, reflecting on her motherhood journey and remembering her late brother, Khosini Dlamini

The actress expressed that Khosini would have been proud of her role as a mother to Netha

Social media users flooded her post with touching reactions, praising her for being an amazing mother and sending her love on Mother's Day

Minnie Dlamini poured a heartfelt post about her motherhood journey. The star noted that her late little brother Khosini Dlamini would have praised her for killing the role.

Minnie Dlamini remembered her late brother, Khosini Dlamini, on Mother's Day. Image: @minniedlamini and @khosinidlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini gets real about motherhood

Sunday, 11 May 2025, was Mother's Day, and South Africans from all walks of life appreciated the mothers and mother figures in their lives. Minnie Dlamini also joined the fun by appreciating her mother with a beautiful diamond necklace, celebrating herself, and also remembering her late brother, Khosini Dlamini, who passed away in 2019.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one shared that Khosini would have been proud of how she is handling motherhood. The Honeymoon actress revealed that her little brother would have reminded her of the amazing work she is doing raising Netha alone after her controversial divorce and custody battle with her ex-husband Quinton Jones. Part of her emotional caption read:

"My favourite title is Mama kaNetha 💎 I have such a beautiful kid inside and out 😍 It’s days like today I can’t help but think of my brother who would be so proud of me and never let me forget that I’m doing amazing! I now have to find that validation from within.

"To all the moms who don’t have support, who are never told that you’re doing a great job, I SEE YOU!!! And you’re doing AMAZING MAMA ♥️ We fight, we survive, and we do it all with our whole hearts living outside of our bodies in these little humans."

Mzansi sends love to Minnie Dlamini

Social media users shared touching reactions to Minnie Dlamini's post. Many praised the star for being the best mother to Netha, and also wished her a happy Mother's Day.

@khosininkosi said:

"Happy Mother’s Day, Mama kaNetha💙"

@unathi.co commented:

"My baby Netha♥️ How time flies. I remember your 1st mother’s day🫶🏾 Happy our day, Minnz."

@nandi_madida wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day, Min 😍😍😍"

@winniezandile added:

"This warms my heart, happy mother's day @minniedlamini ❤️💐 love you 💗"

@mumsy_dladla said:

"Happy Mother’s Day, gorgeous… you’re doing a wonderful job❤️❤️"

@ntomb_zamantuli added:

"Your brother is eternally proud of you❤️ Happy Mother's Day. Definitely not easy but so worth it. God ordained responsibility. No greater love❤️"

Minnie Dlamini shared an emotional Mother's Day post. Image: @khosinidlamini

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe mourns late mom on Mother's Day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it was a heavy Mother's Day on Sunday, 11 May, as media personality Lasizwe Dambuza reflected on his mother, who has passed away.

Awkward Dates host Lasizwe Dambuza shared a heartfelt post about his late mother. Mother's Day was a grim reminder of his late mom, and he poured his heart out on the post.

