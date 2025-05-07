South African media personality Minnie Dlamini showed some love to her mother by gifting her a gorgeous diamond necklace that had Mzansi swooning

Dlamini celebrated her special bond ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, 11 May 2025, amid her ongoing controversy with 'Podcast and Chill' host Mac G

Local netizens reacted on social media by praising the 34-year-old actress who made a name for herself in 'Love Never Lies' and 'The Wild'

Celebrated South African model and actress Minnie Dlamini earned respect from local fans after she gifted her mother a beautiful diamond necklace.

The 34-year-old turned Mzansi fans’ heads with her extravagant gift to celebrate Mother’s Day ahead of Sunday, 11 May 2025.

Minnie Dlamini turned heads by gifting her mother a special gift. Image: minniedlamini.

Source: Instagram

Dlamini, the subject of a nasty comment from Podcast and Chill host Mac G, posted a heartfelt video on social media honouring her mother and showed off the special gift.

Minnie Dlamini’s sparkling gift impresses local fans

Watch Dlamini show off her gift in the video below:

According to her Instagram post, Dlamini showed off her Mother’s Day pre-celebrations while she continues to impress fans with her loving and fun side.

Dlamini posted:

“The woman who gave me life, strength, and sparkle. Today, I honour her love, which remains limitless, selfless, and unshakable. Like a diamond, a mother’s love is forever 💎. This Mother’s Day, I celebrate my Queen with something as timeless as her worth. Celebrate your Queen with @nungudiamonds, because a love this rare deserves to shine forever 💎.”

Dlamini graced the cover of True Love, according to the Instagram post below:

Dlamini continues to deal with Podcast and Chill aftermath

Following the controversial comments made by Mac G about Dlamini’s hygiene, several people, including government officials, weighed in with many siding with the 34-year-old actress.

While many side with Dlamini, Mac G and his co-host Sol Phenduka continue to be dragged through the mud by local netizens, the actress clapped back with a brash response.

Despite the ongoing controversies, Dlamini continues to make her mark on the local social scene and recently graced the cover of the True Love magazine.

Minnie Dlamini is set to have a special Mother's Day with her family. Image: minniedlamini.

Source: Instagram

Fans are impressed with Dlamini’s Mother’s Day gift

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the 34-year-old Dlamini, saying her beautiful gift is the perfect way to show her mother some love.

Khosininkosi is impressed:

“OH! MOTHERS MOTHERING 💎❤️.”

Nomzamo_khoza supports Dlamini:

“@minniedlamini keep shining ✨️ Dadewethu, you are our KZN beautiful diamond 💎 siyaziqhenya nathi ngawe! Happy Mother's Day to you and your awesome mother❤️.”

Bouwercarol lves the pair:

“A queen and her princess, looooove my angel❤️.”

Amzie_m sent her love to Dlamini’s mother:

“Your mom is so effortlessly graceful 🥰🤍 her name is so fitting.”

Busisiwesianga loves Dlamini:

“You have a good heart, Minnie. You believe in yourself! Keep shining.”

Nota Baloyi stands by Mac G amid Minnie Dlamini controversy

As reported by Briefly News, outspoken South African music executive Nota Baloyi has sided with Podcast and Chill host Mac G amid the controversy surrounding Minnie Dlamini.

The popular podcast host made a controversial comment about Dlamini’s hygiene, which has sparked mass criticism from local netizens, while Baloyi has backed Mac G.

