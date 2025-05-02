South African music lovers shared their views on the debate on who is the best female vocalist in the country

Recording artists such as Nkosazana Daughter, Naledi Aphiwe, ShaSha and Zee Nxumalo were mentioned in the list as fans shared their views on social media

Local netizens reacted on social media by backing their favourites as the debate continued to divide Mzansi

Local music fans entered an online debate to decide who reigns supreme as the best female singer in the country.

According to a tweet, stars such as Zee Nxumalo, ShaSha, Boohle, Naledi Aphiwe and Nkosazana Daughter are on the list of options for the crown.

Zee Nxumalo, Nkosazana Daughter and ShaSha are among the top-ranked singers in the country. Image: Zeenxumalo_, nkosazana_daughte and shashaofficial1.

Source: Instagram

Among the stars listed by X user, PhutiSemenya14, Daughter is the one who has released the latest music after dropping the song, Joy on Friday, 18 April 2025.

Premier South African singers fight for the crown

Fans debate the best singer in South Africa, according to the tweet below:

In the X post, up to eight artists are named and fans reacted by naming their favourites and talking about their influence on the local music scene.

After making a big splash on the scene, Nxumalo has toured Europe, while she performed at annual local music festival Cotton Fest.

Watch Nxumalo perform at Cotton Fest in the video below:

Another one of the candidates, Boohle, has also made her mark on the local music scene and is now aiming for success on the small screen after landing a reality TV spot.

Boohle and Naledi Aphiwe are among the favoured singers in South Africa. Image: Boohle_sa and naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Local fans name their favourites

Local netizens reacted on social media by naming their favourite singers, explaining how each of them can lay claim to the crown.

LollyEncod is a Nxumalo fan:

“Unfortunately, Zee clears them all.”

Chestermayifo respects ShaSha:

“Guys, please, let's respect Sha Sha. The best and pioneer of amapiano vocalist. Followed by Boohle, her voice is just beautiful. Then we have Azana.”

Ndila_001 made a list:

“Babalwa M; MaWhoo; Boohle; Zee Nxumal; Nkosazana for me.”

Excusemedummy admitted something:

“Yah no, age is catching up to me. I don’t know who these people are.”

KamogeloMa92354 is happy about Mzansi’s talent:

“We aren't short of talent, big ups to all these ladies. They are unique in their own way.”

Kasicounsellor picked their favourite:

“Babalwa, hands down!.”

Joeymaster86 backs ShaSha:

“ShaSha is the queen of vocals, period.”

Reginal90427485 does not rate Daughter:

“Daughter is overrated.”

MulumeSbone is torn:

“Very difficult, the way I love Babalwa and Zee. But Nkosazana Daughter will take the crown and followed by Boohle.”

UMntuNgabantu shared their opinion:

“I'm not sure what a vocalist is. But, if you were to ask me who's the best singer, I'd say Shasha. Followed by Nkosazana, Boohle, Naledi and Babalwa. Abo lwah and Zee Nxumalo aren't singers.”

Zintle Kwaaiman takes a hiatus from social media

As reported by Briefly News, South African singer Zintle Kwaaiman said she is taking a break from social media to ensure her mental health.

Kwaaiman said she is taking a break from Facebook but said she is looking forward to keeping in touch with her fans on TikTok and Instagram.

