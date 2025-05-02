To ensure her own mental stability, South African singer Zintle Kwaaiman has taken time out from the social media platform Facebook

Kwaaiman said she will take a break from Facebook, but is still looking forward to engaging with her fans on other platforms

Local netizens reacted on social media to offer their support to the Sabela hitmaker, saying she has made the right decision

South African singer Zintle Kwaaiman said, to ensure mental health, she will be taking a break from Facebook.

The 29-year-old Sabela hitmaker said the move to distance herself from Facebook is to help her deal with personal issues, while she engages with fans on TikTok and Instagram.

Singer Zintle Kwaaiman said she needs to take a break from Facebook. Image: zintlekwaaiman.

Source: Instagram

Known for her energetic performances, Kwaaiman said she needs a break from Facebook, adding she needs some distance to work on herself and her career.

Zintle Kwaaiman decides to ghost Facebook

Kwaaiman made the announcement on her Instagram account:

The singer, whose hit Sabela was a Song of the Year nominee, announced the break from Facebook on her Instagram account.

Kwaaiman said:

“In light of personal reflections, I have decided to take a step back from certain aspects of social media. This era in my life is dedicated to finding peace and focusing on my own well-being. I have come to the realisation that I need to prioritise my mental and emotional health above all else. While Facebook may no longer be a part of my daily routine, I will remain active on Instagram and TikTok where I hope to continue engaging with all of you.”

Fans love Kwaaiman's music, according to the video below:

Mzansi media personalities have a mixed reputation on social media

While social media has become a platform where artists can interact with their fans, there have been mixed results in recent history.

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma has faced some criticism from fans online, while DJ Zinhle has used social media to increase her following through engaging posts.

Kwaaiman’s decision to leave Facebook might be a personal decision, but Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka have been dragged through virtual mud.

South African singer Zintle Kwaaiman's hit 'Sabela' was nominated for Song of the Year. Image: zintlekwaaiman.

Source: Instagram

Fans support Kwaaiman’s decision

Local netizens reacted on social media to offer their support to Kwaaiman, saying she was right to look after her mental health.

Mgucci_fab offered their support:

“My baby ❤️ Your sanity is all that matters.”

Ziyanda_tshangana said Kwaaiman made the right decision:

“Owww sana Zintle I love this for you babe❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ your sanity matters and Facebook is no longer a safe space tuuuuuu❤️.”

Huge_tee agreed:

“❤️❤️❤️best decision 👏banama fufunyane abaya .”

Khanyatoolit understood:

“Understandable ❤️.”

Babs_siko said social media can hurt:

“Good for you Zee. Social media, on its own, can build but can also destroy a human being. Ayikho safe nje. Love and light to you, sis ❤️.”

