Renowned South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai was forced to call off her US tour due to visa issues, much to the dismay of fans worldwide

The former Bongo Maffin star announced on social media, expressing sadness over the cancellation of the tour that was part of her celebrating 20 years in music

Netizens worldwide reacted with disappointment on social media, with some saying they were looking forward to seeing her in the United States

Accomplished Mzansi songstress Thandiswa Mazwai has experienced visa issues and was forced to cancel her much-anticipated tour to the United States of America.

The 49-year-old, who has made her mark as part of the iconic group Bongo Maffin and as a solo artist, made the announcement via social media, disappointing fans worldwide.

Due to visa issues, singer Thandiswa Mazwai had to call off her tour to the United States. Image: thandiswamazwai.

Cancelling the tour to the United States has come as a big blow to the established Afropop artist, as it was part of her celebrating two decades in the music industry.

Thandiswa Mazwai helped bring Afropop to the world stage

Thandiswa announced on her Instagram account:

Having made her mark on the Mzansi music scene, Thandiswa has performed across the globe and has been credited as one of the pioneers of Afropop.

During her career, Thandiswa has won several awards both as a solo artist and a part of Bongo Maffin, while she remains a fan favourite at events such as the Cape Town Jazz Festival.

Thandiswa has a following in the United States, according to the Instagram post below:

The 49-year-old is also a proud mother of 25-year-old Malaika Mazwai and turned Mzansi heads in August 2024 after gracing the cover of Bona Magazine.

Thandiswa Mazwai has made her mark as a solo artist and part of iconic group Bongo Maffin. Image: thandiswamazwai.

Fans are disappointed that Thandiswa will not perform in US

Netizens worldwide were disappointed by the news, with some suggesting new places for her to perform, while others already had plans to see her perform in the United States.

Nataliamolebatsi was ready to watch Thandiswa:

“The way I was so ready for the Bay Area show! But ke! what is meant to be will be 💜”

Ollivia.williams made a suggestion:

“Please come to the UK 🙌🔥”

Tongascope was surprised:

“Wow, so this happens to everybody.”

Tshidis.alterego made a special request:

“Please come perform at my house ☺️”

Hoesonthehouse wants a local tour:

“South African dates?”

Sugabowlphotography shared their view:

“I completely understand the cancellation. I like the notice. I’m enraged that this is the type of situation we’re experiencing. Continued enjoyment in other countries. I’m hopeful, but I choose safety and enjoyment.”

Pantsulachef was disappointed:

“Oh nooo man, I was really looking forward to this tour.”

Thebcompany was sad:

“Sorry to hear this! 😢”

Mario_berna_ offered support:

“What a shame for USA, come to Rome, Italy.”

Thandiswa Mazwai celebrates her daughter’s 25th birthday

As reported by Briefly News, former Bongo Maffin members Thandiswa Mazai and Stoan Seate celebrated their daughter, Malaika’s 25th birthday.

During April 2025, both established Mzansi musicians sent heartfelt messages to celebrate 25 years of joy brought on by Malaika.

