Thandiswa Mazwai recently opened up to fans about her latest major achievement. The beloved musician has a new album, Sankofa, which she promoted with a special magazine cover.

Thandiswa Mazwai shared her Bona magazine cover and opened up about how much it means to her. Image: @thandiswamazwai

Thandiswa Mazwai left her fans delighted as she shared the good news. Many people were raving about Thandiswa Mazwai's appearance in a popular magazine and how it was edited.

Thandiswa Mazwai graces magazine cover

Thandiswa Mazwai posted on X to tell people that she was the cover girl for Bona magazine. She wrote a post detailing how Bona was a part of her childhood, and she has achieved more than many have always dreamed of. See the gorgeous magazine cover below:

South Africa raves about Thandiswa Mazwai

Many people were happy for King Tha and showered her with compliments. People flooded the comments, singing her praises. Read the comments below:

@soniek17 said:

"King Tha umhle."

@Bikomfident commented:

"She is King."

@Iam_Gadifele was impressed:

"Look at that hair on the 'O'"

@THATONZI agreed:

"How genius is the subtle detail there by the letter “O” with the hair overlapping the letter, so cute."

@LxgendMaqoma gushed:

"Sis' Thandiswa, phila ngonaphakade njengomculo wakho."

Thandiswa Mazwai shares how Brenda Fassie once dragged her

Briefly News previously reported that Thandiswa Mazwai shared a hilarious story of her encounter with Brenda Fassie in Johannesburg. The Tiny Desk star fondly recounted how Mabrr threw shade at her hair while praising her amazing singing voice.

Fresh from the release of her new album, Sankofa, Thandiswa Mazwai stumbled upon a photo of Brenda Fassie on the 20th anniversary of her passing, which sparked a memory.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, King Tha shared a hilarious moment the legendary singer commented on her singing and her looks, where she praised her singing voice and trolled her unkempt hair:

