Thandiswa Mazwai will celebrate 20 years of music with a world tour. Images: thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

Thandiswa Mazwai is set to celebrate two decades in music with an unforgettable world tour.

Thandiswa Mazwai goes on tour

Still fresh from the release of her new album, Sankofa, Thandiswa Mazwai has been on the road promoting not only the project but her legacy in the music industry.

With a career spanning two decades, from Bongo Maffin to later transitioning into independence, King Tha's story has been one to marvel at as she continues to share African stories and address societal issues.

To celebrate her impact on the industry, the Kulungile singer is set to hit the road and embark on a world tour, officially kicking off on 13 November 2024 in Boston.

King Tha will visit various cities, including New York and London, before returning to South Africa for the Mzansi Fela Festival on 7 December, and tickets are already up for grabs:

Mzansi reacts to Thandiswa Mazwai's tour

Fans are lining up to get their tickets, and can't wait to see King Tha live:

vuyiswa_lupuwana was relieved:

"Missed you in Cape Town, but so glad I'm going to see you in Boston."

d_neo_ was ready:

"Got tickets! Just here waiting!"

bulelwa35 said:

"We are looking forward to seeing you in London."

just.mbu wrote:

"I saw you in August here in Jozi, and I still want more of that King Tha magic."

sassafrica pitched:

"Come to the Westcoast, please! We would be happy to host you."

