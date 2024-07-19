The inaugural Xhosa Music Awards are set to take place in Cape Town in July 2024

The awards seek to celebrate Xhosa music icons as the organiser, China Mpololo, feels as though the artists do not get recognition

Some of the stars to be recognised include Thandiswa Mazwai, Vusi Nova, Ringo Madlingozi and more

A new award ceremony will hit Mzansi shores in July 2024. During the ceremony, some of South Africa's most celebrated Xhosa entertainers will have the opportunity to shine brighter.

Xhosa Music Awards will honour stars such as Thandiswa Mazwai and more. Image: Oupa Bopape

Why were the Xhosa Music Awards created?

According to TshisaLIVE, the Xhosa Music Awards were created by a businessman called China Mpololo. He saw a gap in the entertainment industry regarding how Xhosa artists are celebrated.

The inaugural Xhosa Music Awards will be held in Cape Town on 27 July 2024 at the Artscape.

These awards are in line with South Africa's 30 years of democracy. The initial plan was to have the ceremony in the Eastern Cape because of the obvious demographic advantages. However, they could not find a proper venue.

Who is nominated at the Xhosa Music Awards

The ceremony has nine categories, according to the news publication they are: "Album Of Democracy, Best Traditional Gospel Artists Of Democracy, Best Selling Album Of Democracy, Male Artist Of Democracy, Best Female Live Performer Of Democracy, Best Jazz Artist Of Democracy, Best Female Of Democracy, Best Male Live Performer Of Democracy, and Public Favourite Song Of Democracy."

Some of the stars who will be recognised include Simphiwe Dana, Thandiswa Mazwai, Vusi Nova, Ringo Madlingozi, and many more.

“They never had the opportunity of being celebrated by our tribe. It is essential for us to take the initiative and create an environment for people to celebrate the icons and legends for the good work they've done in flying high the flag of the Xhosa nation.”

Ringo Madlingozi on what he learnt in parliament

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ringo Madlingozi shed light on some of the valuable lessons he learnt in politics as a member of parliament for the EFF.

The singer joined the party in 2019 and left in 2024 to focus on his music.

Some of the things Madlingozi learned was that some people lie through their teeth and speak without observing.

