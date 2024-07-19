Singer Ringo Madlingozi shared some of the valuable lessons he learnt in politics as a member of parliament

The Ndiyagodola hitmaker joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in 2019

One of the things Madlingozi learned was that some people lie through their teeth and speak without observing

South African singer Ringo Madlingozi joined the EFF in 2019. He recently shared some of the valuable lessons he learned during his time as a member of parliament.

Ringo has shared some of the lessons he learned as an EFF MP.

Source: Getty Images

Ringo on what he observed in parliament

Mzansi veteran singer Ringo Madlingozi shed light on some of the things he has noted during his time in parliament.

Speaking to journalist Naledi Moleo on Newzroom Afrika, the Ndiyagodola hitmaker said he has observed that some people are too quick to speak without thinking about what they are saying.

This made him think that they always lie through their teeth. Ringo also mentioned that he learned never to take anything to heart.

"That space made me understand not to take things to heart. It was interesting to watch people talk about things they do not believe in, and watch them lie through their teeth."

Ringo says knowledge is power

The star further stated that people should pick up a book and read to gain knowledge.

"One should always get the knowledge, read a lot. I always wanted to learn all the time."

Ringo has resigned from his position in parliament and returned to music. When asked what he would say to a citizen who sees leaders in parliament, he mentioned that people should always know they are on their own.

"People should understand that they are on their own. They have to take care of themselves. Until you understand that, then you are going down."

Source: Briefly News