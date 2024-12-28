The three suspects that were arrested for allegedly assaulting the owner of an Orkney, North West resort appeared in court

The incident happened on 16 December 2024 when a group went viral for attacking the owner during a scuffle over a hookah pipe

South Africans commented, and one recommended different forms of penance, such as the suspects apologising to the owner or paying him large sums of money for reparation

NORTH WEST — Three suspects arrested for allegedly assaulting the owner of Hanscombe's Haven Holiday Resort appeared before the Okrney Magistrates Court on 27 December 2024. Their house has been postponed, and they have been remanded in custody until 3 January 2025 for their next appearance.

What happened to the suspects?

The three suspects between the ages of 30 and 50 handed themselves over to the South African Police Service after a video of the incident on 16 December went viral. Mark Hanscombe, the resort owner, was discharged from hospital on 23 December and is recovering at home.

What happened at the resort?

Hanscombe's son revealed during a radio interview that the resort's staff member informed members of the group that attacked Hanscombe in the video that hookah pipes were not allowed on the premises. Hanscombe confronted them and confiscated them.

He told them they would pick it up after they left the premises. The group fought him over the hookah pipe, which he refused to let go of. Two of the members of the group then stabbed him multiple times. His son said he was stabbed in the lung and liver and was rushed to ICU before he was moved to the casualty ward.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on Facebook shared their views, and one demanded that the suspects perform penance to show their remorse.

Bradley Bissessar said:

"They must apologise to him and pay him a sum of money."

Lesego Lelaka said:

"Losing your freedom because you forcefully wanted to smoke hubbly where it was prohibited. I'm sure they regretted their actions once they sobered up."

Judy King said:

"What concerns me every time I see videos like this is what the future holds if these individuals are fathers or become fathers."

MpoMiya Sthembiso George said:

"I am so happy that the perpetrator will finally dance to the beat of their actions."

Mojalefa Modikoe said:

"Let them spend time in jail without bail."

