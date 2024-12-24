Three people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder and common assault

this was after the owner of Hanscombe's Haven in Orkney in the North West was stabbed during an altercation

South Africans celebrated the arrest, and many called for the perpetrators to be given hefty jail time

ORKNEY, NORTH WEST — The South African Police Service arrested three people in connection with the incident where the owner of a resort in Orkney, North West, was stabbed on 16 December 2024.

Orkney stabbing suspects arrested

According to The Citizen, Mark Hanscombe, the owner of Hanscombe's Haven Holiday Resort, was released from the hospital on 21 December after he was admitted after being stabbed in the lung and liver. The three suspects who were arrested have been charged with attempted murder. Four of the members of the group that attacked Hanscombe also opened a case of common assault against him.

What happened?

The fight between Hanscombe and the patrons broke out when his staff informed them that they could not smoke their hookah pipes on the premises. Hanscombe arrived on the scene and confiscated the pipe. He told them that they would collect it when they left the resort. They refused, and a scuffle ensued, during which one member tried to take the hookah pipe back. The suspects will appear in court on 27 December.

More cops deployed

The South African Police have deployed 2699 newly-trained constables to combat crime in South Africa for the festive season. The police minister, Senzo Mchunu, said the cops will also work with the Department of Transport to increase road visibility.

South Africans happy

Netizens on Facebook clapped for the arrests. Some condemned the attack.

Jeffrey Manthakha said:

"Very barbaric."

Brian's Page said:

"It's like living in the stone age."

Eben Otto said:

"And now it's Christmas turkey in jail."

Ismail Ahmed asked:

"It's that time of the year again?"

SAPS investigating officer assaulting person

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police are investigating an incident where a police officer assaulted a member of the public. The assault was caught on camera.

The video shows the officer stomping on the members of the public before officers pull them apart. South Africans were worried that the police officer was not arrested.

