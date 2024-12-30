Two people were killed when a taxi lost control on the N2 and crashed into a barrier

The taxi was said to be overloaded, with many passengers flung out during the accident

South Africans have complained about how taxi drivers don't obey the rules of the road

KWAZULU-NATAL – The year is almost at an end, but the tragedies continue.

Two people have lost their lives following an early morning accident on the N2 southbound before the Spaghetti Junction.

The same area also experienced an accident on Christmas Day, but thankfully, there were no fatalities on that occasion.

Overloaded taxi loses control

According to ALS Paramedics who responded to the scene, an overloaded taxi lost control, leading to a horrific scene.

Two men believed to be in their 30s and 40s, were declared dead at the scene. At least 21 others were injured during the incident, which occurred just before 6 am on 30 December.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson noted that the scene was one of chaos and carnage.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos and carnage after a taxi fully laden with about 23 people lost control and smashed into a barrier before rolling multiple times and ejecting most passengers,” he said.

The injuries of the patients ranged from moderate to critical, and they were transported to various Durban hospitals for further treatment.

Jamieson also clarified that there was no truck involved, as per some reports, and that it was just the taxi that overturned.

The N2 is currently gridlocked in both directions due to the accident.

Mzansi annoyed with taxis flouting the law

Social media users weighed in on the latest tragic accident, with many expressing concern that the taxi was overloaded.

Taxis are permitted to carry 16 people as per law, leaving many South Africans fuming that the taxi in question had 23 people on board.

@MabhedlaKa asked:

“23 passengers? What's the Quantum's loading capacity, kanti?”

Dean Mong'Wayne stated:

“I don't understand why taxi drivers think they're part of the Fast and Furious crew. They are always trying to be Vin Diesel. I don't like taxis at all because you are gambling your life. You can die because of one stupid driver. Always in a rush.”

Kheswa Thandoo said:

“23 people in one taxi. Wow. People are greedy.”

Mvelase Nkosekhaya asked:

“How can a 15-seater taxi load 23?”

Lee Sibs said:

“They break the road rules; they're stubborn and impatient. It's like taxi drivers are on a suicide mission.”

Wanda Fourie added:

“This is because money is more important than safety. Overloading happens all the time; it will never stop. Taxis operate uncontrollably.”

Karen Burnley stated

“This is terrible. Some taxi drivers drive too fast and very badly.”

