ALS Paramedic attended to three accident scenes on Christmas Day in KwaZulu-Natal

All three incidents on Christmas involved one vehicle that had seemingly lost control

ALS Paramedics has urged motorists to drive responsibly on the roads this festive season

ALS Paramedics were kept busy on Christmas Day as they attended to three separate accident scenes on KwaZulu-Natal’s roads. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL – It may be Christmas Day, but that doesn’t mean the roads are accident-free.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services was busy on 25 December, responding to more than one accident scene across the KZN province.

Paramedics attended to three accident scenes, with the first occurring at 5 am on Christmas morning.

Paramedics busy from 5 am

Just after 5 am on Christmas Day, ALS Paramedics responded to an accident scene on the N2 involving a single vehicle. The crash took place on N2 South Bound before Spaghetti Junction.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It is unclear what caused the crash, but paramedics found that the driver sustained critical injuries.

He was stabilised at the scene and then rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

The accident on the N2 before Spaghetti Junction. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

Source: Facebook

Just over three hours later, paramedics attended to a scene on the M19 near Otto Volek.

It’s understood that a single vehicle had rolled numerous times, and the driver and only occupant sustained various serious injuries.

The duo had to be stabilised by Advanced Life Support Paramedics and then rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.

Vehicle rolls over on N2

Just after 11 am, paramedics responded to another scene where a single vehicle rolled over on the N2 North Bound before Umgeni Rd.

The driver was in a serious condition. Advanced Life Support Paramedics also stabilised him before they transported him to a hospital.

SAPS also attended to each of the incidents and will investigate further.

Thankfully there were no fatalities reported in any of the accidents. On 19 December, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy noted that 512 people had died on the country's roads since the start of December.

Drive responsibly, says ALC Paramedics

The company urged residents to be responsible on the roads this festive, making it a joyous season to remember for all the right reasons.

“If you are planning to enjoy a drink, plan ahead. Arrange a ride, use a designated driver, or call a taxi. Driving under the influence puts lives at risk, including your own and those you care about,” it said.

KZN experiences 63 accidents in December

Briefly News reported on 16 December that the province of KZN recorded 63 road accidents in December.

The volume of crashes in the first two weeks was put down to the increase in traffic volumes on the province's roads.

Nearly 200 traffic officers have been deployed at accident hotspots to bolster ongoing roadworthiness inspections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News