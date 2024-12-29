A man allegedly stole an ambulance outside of a local hospital in Ventersdorp in the North West

The suspect reportedly waited when the ambulance staff were handing the patient in the ambulance

He got into the ambulance and drove away, and South Africans laughed that the suspect stole an ambulance

VENTERSDORP, NORTH WEST—On 27 December 2024, the South African Police Service busted a man from Ventersdorp in the North West for stealing an ambulance in front of a hospital.

How was the ambulance stolen?

According to the South African Police Service, the Emergency and Medical Rescue Services personnel were called to collect a patient at a local hospital to be transported to a neighbouring hospital. As they were busy receiving the patient, the suspect entered the ambulance and drove away with the patient in it.

The police received a call and immediately tracked the ambulance. They found and stopped it outside Tshing's location and arrested the suspect. He is expected to appear before the Vendersdorp Magistrates Court on 30 December.

SA entertained

South Africans on Facebook were tickled by the story and shared their views.

Pee' ndulow Brainy Ramawa said:

"That's how lawless South Africa is. A lot is going on in our country. People just do as they please."

Orapeleng Raps said:

"They should have admitted him as well in that hospital to see if he's mentally sound."

Papiki Moeketsi Hlahane said:

"The only nation that gives God headaches and stress."

Excellent Ramaisa said:

"Someone once said South Africa is a movie."

PapaKabo Jnr Molebatsi said:

"Next time, they'll take a hearse with a corpse that will be on its way to the cemetery."

