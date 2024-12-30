“Everyone Thinks I Do Drugs”: Oom Shares What It’s Like Being Homeless in SA

A local man in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, shared with South Africans what it was like to be homeless in the country

The man shared what his main source of income was and the perceptions people had of him due to his housing situation

A few members of the online community headed to the comment section to express their thoughts

A local man shared his experience being homeless in South Africa. Images: @streetlifeshaun

Source: TikTok

While some enjoy the comfort and security of living in houses, many in South Africa face the harsh realities of homelessness, struggling to meet even their basic needs. One man lightheartedly shed light on the challenges of living on the streets of Mzansi.

Homeless man speaks his truth

Using the TikTok account @streetlifeshaun (managed by @AeeBee), a man named Shaun uploaded a video telling people what it was like to be homeless in South Africa.

While Shaun shared that his main source of income was collecting returnable bottles, he also jokingly noted that, given its cost, he couldn't afford NikNaks anymore.

The man, who was in Stellenbosch, Western Cape, added in his post:

"I'm a homeless South African. Of course, everyone thinks I do drugs."

Watch the TikTok vide here.

Mzansi reacts to homeless South African

A few local social media users went to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the man confessing what it was like living on the streets.

@jvsdigital, who once had the same experience as Shaun, shared:

"I was homeless for nine months. Now, I own a growing business. Don't give up."

Shaun laughed at @cptcaneoo4, who added in the comments:

"I'm not even homeless, and I return bottles."

With a possible hint of sarcasm, @oakleesnowjustice told Shaun:

"You might not have food, but at least you have a phone and data."

@gerhard.van.der.w0 shared their opinion in the comment section:

"South Africa can feed prisoners, clothe them, and give them a place to stay, yet nothing for the homeless."

@h.i.m_alpha212 said to local app users with humour:

"As South Africans, we need to boycott NikNaks for increasing prices."

After watching the video, @rednaxela446 sent positivity to the man, writing:

"Sending much love to you, bro! Keep it up, and I pray your life changes from homelessness into abundant wealth."

