A young man shared a powerful story that touched many people online. He shared a video on TikTok that went viral online.

A man touched many with his story of going from being homeless to finding healing. Image: @jackiem4r

Man goes from homeless to healed

The gent who goes by the TikTok handle @jackiem4rt showcased his journey from homelessness to restoration and healing.

While taking to his TikTok caption, the young man expressed the following while quoting a gospel song by Bethel Music titled Back to Life by Zahriya Zachary:

"The enemy thought he had me, but Jesus said you are mine."

He went on to explain how his lecturer used a photo of him when he was homeless and placed it as a textbook cover image. The video of the man was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the man's journey below:

People clap for the man's transformation

The young man's story amazed the online community, and many headed to the comments section to share their thoughts, while others applauded him.

Smiley said:

"God is the alpha and omega."

Lnkomo11 added:

"He really thought he had you. You closed this challenge."

WonderFul wrote:

"A living testimony."

Kgothiso🇿🇦 commented:

"Nah, he had you for real."

Linda_SGB shared:

"May God continually dwell in you. Your testimony is powerful."

