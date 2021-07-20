A local man is turning quite a few heads online after sharing his very inspirational tale with Mzansi

The former homeless man is currently a practising lawyer and shared a few snaps from his days fully within the struggle

Mzansi social media users were definitely here for the glow up and headed to the comments section to wish the champ well

A local man has got social media buzzing after sharing his inspirational journey towards success. The qualified lawyer found himself living on the streets just 10 short years ago and felt inspired to share his uplifting tale with anyone going through a similarly difficult situation.

A local man is trending on social media after sharing these incredible snaps. Images: @MightiJamie/Twitter

, @MightiJamie shared the touching post.

"Ten years ago vs now...I didn’t have a place to stay in the first picture but you got to put up a brave face no matter what," he captioned the post.

The successful man shared that it was student debt which ultimately put him on the streets. Mzansi social media users were certainly here for the glow up and headed to the comments section to commend the gentleman for rising above his unfortunate circumstances.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mpha_kane said:

"We start from somewhere."

@NI_Mazibuko said:

"The first you looked hungry and sharp, yet the second recent looks fat from being educated."

@IAMNDO said:

"Sorry bhuti Jamie,cha unamanga!"

@matsobane_of said:

"Actually you haven’t changed, it is just the extras that makes you look different. Your glasses, beard, hairstyles and the confidence."

@RoyaltyInMy_DNA said:

"How is this the same person?"

@Sebehlanze said:

"You ageing well."

