A British writer and TV host brought tears to the eyes of a single father as he stunned him with his kind gesture

James Moss had left the New York for Denver in US with his 2-year-old son in hopes for a better living

Leon Logothetis happened to come across James and provided him with a week hotel room payment as well as gifted him R14 590

A single dad, James Moss, had left the city of New York for Denver with hopes of a better living for himself and son but found luck unexpectedly.

Understanding Compassion reports that he had lived in a homeless shelter with his 2-year-old son while his job hunt continued.

James had moved to a new city unsettled Photo Credit: Screengrabs from YouTube video shared by Leon Logothetis

As fate would have it, British writer and TV host Leon Logothetis happened to be in Denver on a 'kindness tour' and met James.

The man was impressed by James positive attitude to leaving despite going through hard time.

Leon shows kindness to James

Leon, out of compassion, was said to have given the single dad $1,000 (R14 590). In addition, the writer bought them a hotel room for a week's stay.

In a video seen on Leon's YouTube page, the surprised single dad was moved to tears at the TV host's kind gesture and appreciated him.

An overjoyed James said as he hugged Leon:

"Man you gotta be freakin kidding me man…. thank you so much man… I appreciate it man…”

