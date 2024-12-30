Three bold boys got on top of a moving police van and showed off their dancing skills, sparking controversy online

The youngsters' clip attracted massive popularity after it was shared on TikTok by a content creator

Even though some found the clip amusing, other social media users were deeply disappointed by the ama2K's conduct and disregard for the law

A group of young guys entertained themselves by hanging on a police van. Image: @food_by_mr_buffal0

Source: TikTok

Three boys from a local township caused a stir after a video of them performing a daring dance on a moving police van surfaced online.

The thrill-seeking and humorous clip went viral on the video streaming app TikTok after it was shared by user @food_by_mr_buffal0, reaching 1.7M views and 83.5K likes.

Boys will always be boys

In the video, one brave boy confidently balances and grooves on the bonnet of the moving police van while another dances on the side door and one more at the back of the car. The police officer applies emergency brakes, nearly sending the bonnet hero to the ground on his face.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi condemns the boys' bad behaviour

The clip attracted over 3.3K comments from Mzansi peeps, who criticised the boys for their reckless behaviour. Many were disappointed in the police for allowing the young men to do what they did, and some found the clip entertaining.

User @Vuyiswa shared:

"He could have been arrested, just that our police don't know the charges on top of their head."

User @Nasrec said:

"Now I understand why u jesu angawafuni Ma2K."

User @hifrsci7 commented:

"Police are humans, when he stops and deals with him, we say, " Why he does that? He thinks he is above the law."

User @rakgwale40 added:

"Halala, uncontrollable generation ya Ma2K😂😂."

User @dablackmali said:

"Nothing funny here. We can't disrespect our protection in this fashion 😳😳."

User @Yephahla shared:

"That's why I always say there is no law, no respect , no dignity, no government in this South Africa."

