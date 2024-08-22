Ama 2k will never be serious people after they hilariously bothered chilled police officers

The three learners approached the cops and pointed their paper guns at them, pretending to be robbers

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Three learners hilariously pretended to rob police officers. Images: @Gallo Images/ Getty Images, @Lighthouse Films/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans can't be serious - lol. A group of pupils decided to randomly bother police officers.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mthito_bennito, three police officers are standing next to their two cars chatting, when three school kids approach them with walks of iphara and point their paper guns at them.

The officers seemed unbothered by the boy's antics. One of the men decided to pretend to be scolding the naughty boys. That is when they decided to hilariously move away from the authorities company.

Ama 2k point paper guns at police officers

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at ama 2k

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@LA Moura Crush commented:

"South African police are our friend....until they come looking for you."

@oregolelegolexii joked:

"South Africa is not for beginners 😂."

@Prince-PrOfF Sibiya laughed:

"SA is stressing God so bad😂🤞."

@Mulalo Mk Siga was entertained:

"Ma 2000 ke different breed 🤣🤣."

@ZiKODE said:

"I preach the same verse! Ama 2000s are our last hope on everything, they just need guidance nyana nje otherwise they're our ancestors answer to our cries 😂."

@tshepisodash expressed:

"The one who went straight to the car driver😂😂."

@ss52 shared:

"There is something wrong with my country 😂😂."

@Thabiso commented:

"This world belongs to ama 2k😭😭🤣."

@Kent said:

"Only in South Africa you can try this… Zimbabwe and America you shouldn’t even attempt this. Lol."

Source: Briefly News