“Living My Dream”: Mzansi Peeps Show ama2k Female Truck Driver Love and Support

A female truck driver born in the 2000s shared a video of herself driving the massive vehicle

The young woman's passenger shared how the driver navigated a wet road on a rainy day

Local members of the online community in the post's comment section showed the truck driver love and support

The younger generation is breaking boundaries and boldly choosing careers that reflect their unique passions and priorities.

People online expressed their pride and admiration for a Gen Z female truck driver as she challenged stereotypes and inspired many.

Woman behind the wheel

A young woman named Yvonne took to her TikTok account (@yvonne_wasembo) to show app users a video of herself driving a truck.

Focused on the wet road ahead, the driver's passenger showed online viewers how Yvonne operated the massive vehicle on a rainy day.

Take a look at the 2000s-born female truck driver in the video below:

Online users proud of young female truck driver

Several people on the social media platform wished the woman well and shared how proud of her they were when she pursued a career society mainly associates with men.

@palesalebelo5 said with humour:

"Girls my age are out there doing the most, and I'm here disappointing my parents. I'm proud of you, stranger."

@dogofthebenz said to the young lady:

"You make me want to go drive delivery trucks."

@usermangala0653530046 added to the comments:

"You are doing great, sis. Much respect. You inspire others."

@mthalane.amanda wrote to Yvonne:

"I swear you are living my dream."

@sazisolunga, who had the same thought, shared:

"You live the life that I want, my sister."

@honeyb2019 stated in the comment section:

"Wow, this is absolutely beautiful. I'm very proud of you. If other sisters could learn from people like you. God bless you abundantly."

