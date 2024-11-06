A nature-loving woman shared a video of one of the wild animals taken walking around a residential suburb

The considerable animal attracted a lot of attention from people around the area, who started taking pictures and videos of it

Even though members of the online community were baffled by the clip, they could not resist the urge to share humourous comments

One of the most aggressive members of the Big Five group was spotted casually walking in KZN's St Lucia, and the video was shared online.

The clip was shared by a social media user under the handle @lesleyjasminprophet and gained much popularity on TikTok.

The walk that caught a lot of attention

The video shows the hippo moving down the streets of St Lucia in the middle of the night. Just before the clip ends, the gigantic animal pauses, looking confused, while people take pictures and videos.

Mzansi find humour in the video

Over 530K social media users viewed the clip after @lesleyjasminprophet shared it. In true Mzansi style, many of the 500 who commented shared hilarious replies on the lady's feed, while some took time to educate others on the dangers of getting close to the dangerous, fast wild animal.

User @Dan added:

"I wasted so much time convincing my American friends that SA is not like this."

User @Lulu commented:

"South Africans aren’t scared of anything. Love that for us."

User @Nolwandle said:

"😂😂😂I swear SA is a movie. We had a loose tiger not so long ago."

User @Haylon Brewster asked:

"You people know that's just as dangerous on land as it is in water, right?"

User @KeaM warned:

"These are very dangerous and incredibly fast. please keep safe."

User @Asha said:

"Americans… We can explain😓😓"

